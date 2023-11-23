Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.11.2023 22:14:00

New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus Praised for Clean and Orderly Maintenance of Facilities During Third 100,000 Graduation

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Heaven New Earth Shincheonji Church of Jesus is receiving praise for its orderly maintenance of the facilities used for its November 12th graduation of 108,084 theology students.

New Heaven New Earth Shincheonji Church of Jesus is receiving praise for its orderly maintenance of the facilities used for its November 12, 2023 graduation of 108,084 theology students.

Before and after celebrating the graduation of Class 114 from the Zion Christian Mission Center, volunteers thoroughly disinfected and cleaned the stadium where the event took place in Daegu, South Korea.

"I was quite astonished when I came for trash inspection before and after the event," said a professional cleaning company representative from the Daegu region. "Not only was it impressive that such a large number of people were able to move orderly during the event, but also the cleanliness after the event was remarkable. It made me see (Shincheonji Church of Jesus) in a new light."

In preparation for its latest graduation, Shincheonji Church of Jesus emphasized safety and order and paid close attention to environmental cleanup and sanitation. Beginning two to three days before the event, church members gathered to clean Daegu Stadium, install temporary toilets, and purchase supplies.

"We made every effort to ensure that anyone who sees it, even after the event, can say that it was an orderly and beautiful event until the end," said Jung Geun Young, head of Shincheonji Church's environmental cleanup department.

The November 12th ceremony was the third occasion commemorating the graduation of over 100,000 students who completed an in-depth course explaining the whole Bible and the Book of Revelation. Its ability to consistently produce 100,000 graduates at a time is just one of many impressive achievements of Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

The church's online seminar series providing its introductory, intermediate and advanced Bible course content has exceeded 32 million cumulative views on YouTube. As many as 9,593 churches in over 80 different countries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Shincheonji Church, vowing to work together and exchange Bible teaching materials.

For more information about New Heaven New Earth Shincheonji Church of Jesus, please visit scjamericas.org or send an email to info@scjamericas.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-heaven-new-earth-church-of-jesus-praised-for-clean-and-orderly-maintenance-of-facilities-during-third-100-000-graduation-301996881.html

SOURCE Shincheonji Church of Jesus

