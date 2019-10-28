+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
28.10.2019 18:45:00

New Hayride Standard from ASTM International Will Help Promote Safety

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASTM International's committee on amusement rides and devices (known as F24) has developed a standard for requirements for hayride attractions. The new voluntary standard (soon to be published as F3168) will apply to hayrides meant for entertainment, recreation, or agritourism.

ASTM International Logo (PRNewsFoto/ASTM International) (PRNewsFoto/ASTM International)

"Hayrides can be a lot of fun, but we can do more to create a culture of safety," said Randy Bates, owner of Agritainment, Inc, and a member of the committee. "We came together and reached consensus on a voluntary standard in order to create some basic tenets that help ensure a safe, enjoyable experience."

According to Bates, the standard will help provide a level of conformity to reduce potential hazards to patrons, attendants, actors, and spectators. He says the standard covers many aspects of hayride attractions, including operations, safety, design, maintenance, and documentation.

In addition to hayride attraction operators and managers, Bates says the standard could be of use to local governments and authorities who have jurisdiction over hayrides as well as code enforcement officials.

For more information on ASTM International's amusement rides and devices committee, please watch this video.

To purchase this standard (designated F3168) or other standards, contact ASTM International customer relations (tel +1.877.909.ASTM; sales@astm.org).

About ASTM International
Committed to serving global societal needs, ASTM International positively impacts public health and safety, consumer confidence, and overall quality of life. We integrate consensus standards – developed with our international membership of volunteer technical experts – and innovative services to improve lives… Helping our world work better.

Media Inquiries: Dan Bergels, tel +1.610.832.9602; dbergels@astm.org
Committee Contact: Katerina Koperna, tel +1.610.832.9728; kkoperna@astm.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-hayride-standard-from-astm-international-will-help-promote-safety-300946470.html

SOURCE ASTM International

