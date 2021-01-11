SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
11.01.2021 00:17:00

New Grant Offers Unique Partnership for Vacant Property Owners

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RebuildNY.com is offering its new Rebuild & Resell (R&R) Grant for owners of vacant properties. Under the terms of the Grant the organization partners with owners and/or heirs of vacant properties in qualified areas throughout the lower New York region. The organization provides the funding and construction services to renovate a vacant house to significantly increase its value. Owners get the benefit of getting paid the current value of the property plus 50% of the profit when the property is resold based on the after renovated sales price. All funding comes from the R&R Grant so there are no out of pocket expenses required by owners.

Prior to the pandemic, there were a significant number of vacant houses negatively impacting the lower New York region. Unfortunately, the pandemic has only added to that number. Recent surveys show a large percentage of vacant property owners lack the funding and time to renovate and maximize the value of a vacant home. The R&R Grant was created to help vacant property owners fill those voids.

Owners and heirs of vacant houses are encouraged to call 800-847-6680 and speak with a Homeowner Advocate to learn more.  The organization is expecting a big demand, so Grant applications are reviewed in the order in which they are received. Once a Grant application is received, a Homeowner Advocacy meeting is scheduled to review the Rebuild & Resell Grant program. Funding and eligibility are limited, and Grants are issued at the sole discretion of the organization. Not all properties or owners are eligible.

Contact: Melissa NG
Email: MNG@rebuildny.com
Phone: 800-823-3111

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-grant-offers-unique-partnership-for-vacant-property-owners-301204792.html

SOURCE RebuildNY.com

pagehit