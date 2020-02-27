27.02.2020 20:15:00

New Global Original Series Family Law Begins Production March 2

Jewel Staite, Victor Garber, Zach Smadu, and Genelle Williams Cast as the Perfectly Flawed Dysfunctional Family

From SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions, the Legal Drama Films in Vancouver and will Premiere on Global Later this Year

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - On the heels of the Nurses Season 2 start of production release, Global proudly announced today principal photography and casting for its latest scripted original series, new legal drama Family Law. With filming beginning March 2 in Vancouver, Family Law is produced by SEVEN24 Films (Heartland, Wynonna Earp) and Lark Productions (Motive, Fortunate Son), created by Canadian award-winning author Susin Nielsen (Robson Arms, Cedar Cove), with Jordan Canning (Nurses, Schitt's Creek) directing the pilot episode.

Set to premiere on Global later this year, the 10-episode, one-hour drama follows a group of flawed family members who reluctantly work together at their father's law firm in downtown Vancouver. The legal procedural stars a talented all-Canadian cast including: Jewel Staite (Firefly), as recovering alcoholic Abigail 'Abby' Bianchi; Victor Garber (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) as Harry Svensson, Abby's estranged father and head of the firm; Zach Smadu (The Expanse) as Daniel Svensson, Abby's half-brother who is displeased to be working with Abby; and Genelle Williams (The Expanse) as Lucy Svensson, Abby's half-sister and considered dad's favourite child. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

"We are honoured to partner with SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions on this new, powerhouse drama set in Vancouver," said Lisa Godfrey, Vice President Original Content, Corus Entertainment. "With humour, heart, and broad appeal, we were instantly drawn to Family Law's original concept – an imperfect family of lawyers helping other flawed families – and are proud to add it to Global's roster of hit series." 

"Corus' incredible passion and commitment to the series has allowed us to bring these captivating characters to an audience in Canada and around the world," said Jordy Randall, Executive Producer, SEVEN24 Films. "We're so excited to be able to showcase the humour and emotion that Susin Nielsen's unique voice has instilled in Family Law."

Set in Vancouver, Canada, Family Law follows lawyer and recovering alcoholic Abigail 'Abby' Bianchi (Staite) struggling to put her career and family back together after hitting rock bottom. As a condition of her probation, Abby is forced to work at her estranged father's (Garber) firm, Svensson and Associates, and practice in family law for the first time while forging new relationships with the half-brother (Smadu) and half-sister (Williams) whom she's never met. The result is a dysfunctional family law firm operating to help other families with their own dysfunctions.                                       

Produced by SEVEN24 Films (Heartland, Fortunate Son) and Lark Productions (Motive, Fortunate Son), with Susin Nielsen (Robson Arms, Cedar Cove) serving as showrunner, Family Law is executive produced by SEVEN24′s Tom Cox and Jordy Randall, Lark's Erin Haskett and Andy Mikita. eOne will handle distribution for the series outside of Canada. For Corus, Susan Alexander is Production Executive; Rachel Nelson is Director, Original Content, Drama, Kids and Factual; Lisa Godfrey is Vice President of Original Content, Corus Entertainment.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. eOne distributes the series internationally.

