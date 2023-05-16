Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
New general air cargo facility to be built at CVG

Airport partners with Burrell Aviation to support cargo demand

CINCINNATI, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Burrell Aviation Cincinnati, LLC will enter into an agreement for a minimum capital investment of $20 million to build an air cargo warehouse facility with airside access on approximately 4.5 acres of airport property.

Burrell Aviation Cargo Facility

Last year, the airport demolished old cargo facilities to make way for new infrastructure for cargo carriers and freight forwarders to move product efficiently. Burrell Aviation develops, operates, and invests in next-generation supply chain infrastructure that supports the non-passenger aviation industry. Construction of the 80,000-square- foot facility with associated offices, truck docks, and parking lot will take place on the northern part of CVG's campus. An expedited timeline is being worked on.

"We appreciate the opportunity to assist with a significant expansion of CVG's current cargo operations and to partner on such an important project with the airport, which is now one of the fastest-growing in the country due to the leadership of Candace McGraw and her team," said The Burrell Group's Founder and Executive Chairman Dan Burrell.

"Our strategic plan focuses on diversifying cargo operations, specifically, expanding general cargo handling capacity," said Candace McGraw, CEO, CVG. "We've been approached by developers and are pleased to partner with Burrell Aviation on this flagship facility. With ample demand, we know this facility will act as a catalyst for continued cargo growth at CVG."

"Kentucky is a leader in the air cargo industry, and we are proud that CVG is now the 7th largest cargo airport in North America," said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. "We welcome this investment by Burrell Aviation at CVG to continue to grow cargo handling capacity and look forward to working with them to make this project a success."

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said, "We are pleased to welcome Burrell Aviation's investment to CVG which will provide new jobs and enhance its status as one of the most important airports in the country."

About Burrell Aviation Cincinnati, LLC
Burrell Aviation Cincinnati, LLC is a subsidiary of Burrell Aviation and The Burrell Group, a Colorado headquartered company that invests in, develops, and operates advanced facilities for aeronautical end users across a variety of sectors. The Burrell Group serves as the holding company for a consortium of individual businesses that extends beyond aviation to healthcare insurance, medical education, healthcare technology, life sciences, financial services, commercial and residential real estate, food services, hospitality, and natural resources.

About CVG Airport
The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) offers the most nonstop destinations and the lowest average airfares in the Cincinnati region. The airport is diversified in both passenger and cargo operations. It is the 7th largest cargo airport in North America – home to Amazon Air's primary U.S. Hub and DHL Express' Global Superhub for the Americas. With an annual impact of $6.8 billion on the local economy, the airport drives regional growth and remains a leader in innovation. Learn more at CVGairport.com.

CVG Contact: 
Mindy Kershner
(859) 206-1057
Mkershner@cvgairport.com

Burrell Aviation Contact: 
Roger Wilson Chief Operating Officer
(504) 338-7420
rwilson@theburrellgroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-general-air-cargo-facility-to-be-built-at-cvg-301826646.html

SOURCE The Burrell Group

