15.01.2020 01:45:00

New FloroStone™ With Its Fast Turnaround, Lower Cost Installation and Luxurious Beauty is a Revolution in Decorative Epoxy Flooring by Florock®

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florock® Polymer Flooring, manufacturer of innovative commercial, industrial and institutional concrete floor coatings, has introduced the FloroStone™ Decorative Flooring System, a revolutionary new type of decorative epoxy flooring that combines a sanitary, high performance traffic surface with modern, upscale aesthetics in an economical, quick-turnaround system. FloroStone's cutting-edge slurry formulation is a radical departure from traditional double broadcast epoxy systems, requiring approximately 60% fewer man hours and 40% less turnaround time, in addition to enabling virtually undetectable repair of minor damage when needed. Available in high gloss or satin finishes and choice of slip-resistant textures, FloroStone™ is a cost-effective commercial flooring solution with impressive durability, beautiful style and fast turnaround installation for today's compressed construction schedules.

With more than sixty-five years in business, Florock's experienced, Chicago-based R&D team developed FloroStone™ with its approved contractor network in mind. The new system's quick, economical application allows professional installers to provide outstanding results with far less facility downtime. Being able to offer end users the ability to get back to normal operations faster gives Florock contractors a strong competitive edge.

New FloroStone™ features twelve (12) exciting color blends, plus a nearly unlimited selection of custom color options. Utilizing plastic strips or tape-off methods, FloroStone™ can be used to create unique floor designs to stunning effect. Despite its luxurious appearance, maintenance is simple and economical.

"We're extremely excited to launch FloroStone™– it stands apart from anything else we've seen on the market," said Peter Kirton, Vice-President of Florock. "It's not every day that innovation of this kind comes along. The initial response from our customers has been remarkable and our sales team couldn't be more enthusiastic. We look forward to the growth of this new product line and plan to build upon the revolutionary technology going forward."

A new type of commercial and institutional epoxy system offering rich, saturated colors, visual depth and design versatility, along with quick, labor-saving installation and seamless repair, new Florock FloroStone™ truly is a revolution in decorative epoxy flooring.

Experienced Florock professionals are available throughout the Americas, the United Kingdom, and other locations around the globe. Call 1-800-FLOROCK (356-7625) or +1-773-376-7132 to find one near you.

ABOUT FLOROCK, MANUFACTURED IN THE U.S.A.-- Florock has been a leader in the manufacture, research and development, and installation of solutions-oriented concrete floor coatings and toppings since 1952. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with West Coast office, warehouse, technical representation and local approved installers, Florock Polymer Flooring is now one the most complete resinous flooring lines available, offering full support from design through construction -- and beyond. Please visit our website for more information.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-florostone-with-its-fast-turnaround-lower-cost-installation-and-luxurious-beauty-is-a-revolution-in-decorative-epoxy-flooring-by-florock-300987131.html

SOURCE Florock Polymer Flooring

