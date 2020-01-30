New FinanceBuzz Study Finds the 10 Worst U.S. Airports for Late Travelers

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinanceBuzz , a personal finance site with a mission to democratize financial independence, today released its study of the 10 worst airports for late travelers , with Newark International Airport topping the list. Also included are the 10 best airports, those where you're most likely to make your flight even if you are running behind.

"There are two types of air travelers: those who think arriving at the airport any later than a full three hours before their scheduled flight time is 'cutting it close' and those who calculate the absolute latest they can arrive and still make it to their gate before the final boarding call," said Tracy Odell, VP of Content at FinanceBuzz. "This study is for the latter group. We looked at 12 different data points for the nation's 45 busiest airports. Our analysis revealed the airports where you're most likely to miss your flight when you're running late, and also where you have the best chance of making your flight."

Running late? These are the 10 airports where you're least likely to make your flight:

Ranking Airport 1 Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) 2 Charlotte/Douglas International Airport (CLT) 3 Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP) 4 Orlando International Airport (MCO) 5 Atlanta International Airport (ATL) 6 San Francisco International Airport (SFO) 7 Seattle/Tacoma International Airport (SEA) 8 Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) 9 Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) 10 John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

On the other hand, here are the 10 airports where you have the best chance of making it onto your flight even if you arrive to the airport late:

Ranking Airport 1 Hobby Airport (HOU) 2 Kansas City International Airport (MCI) 3 Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) 4 San Antonio International Airport (SAT) 5 Nashville International Airport (BNA) 6 Lambert-St. Louis International Airport (STL) 7 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) 8 Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL) 9 Indianapolis International Airport (IND) 10 Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

The report also outlines tips for how to make your flight even if you're running late. To view the complete report, visit: https://financebuzz.com/worst-airports-if-running-late .

Methodology

FinanceBuzz analyzed 12 different metrics for the 45 busiest airports in the United States (based on total passenger departures for 2018). Factors include: TSA wait times, number of departing passengers, on-time departure percentage, number of gates, estimated terminal square footage, and whether the airport offers CLEAR. Each airport received a rating of 1 to 5 for each of the 12 factors, then a weighted average based on FinanceBuzz's proprietary methodology was calculated.

About FinanceBuzz

FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand with a mission to democratize financial independence. To date, FinanceBuzz has helped millions of readers make smart financial decisions through its engaging editorial, video, and social content, as well as in-person events. FinanceBuzz is a Launch Potato company.

Media Contact: Aly Russo, 233375@email4pr.com, 267-277-2415

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-financebuzz-study-finds-the-10-worst-us-airports-for-late-travelers-300995936.html

SOURCE FinanceBuzz