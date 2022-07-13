Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’916 -1.4%  SPI 14’058 -1.3%  Dow 30’773 -0.7%  DAX 12’756 -1.2%  Euro 0.9845 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’454 -1.0%  Gold 1’735 0.5%  Bitcoin 19’486 2.7%  Dollar 0.9788 0.0%  Öl 99.6 0.4% 
1 Aktie gratis

14.07.2022 01:12:00

New Federal Guidance Confuses an Already Complicated Landscape for Pharmacists

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in response to the U.S. Supreme Court recent decision in Dobbs v JacksonWomen's Health Organization, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights (OCR) released guidance for pharmacies that sets forth their obligations under federal civil rights laws, conflicting with some state laws, and raises concerns for our nation's pharmacies and pharmacists. The guidance also takes away a pharmacists' professional judgment to make "determinations regarding the suitability of a prescribed medication for a patient; or advising patients about medications and how to take them." The implications of the guidance have the potential to cause widespread unintended consequences beyond reproductive health care services.

American Pharmacists Association logo (PRNewsfoto/American Pharmacists Association)

New federal guidance confuses an already complicated landscape for pharmacists.

Ilisa BG Bernstein, PharmD, JD, FAPhA, interim executive vice president and CEO of the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) responded, "While we understand the intent, without consultation with our nation's pharmacists, OCR hastily issued this guidance which attacks and undermines the fundamental responsibilities and professional judgment of the pharmacist." Bernstein continued, "It only adds more confusion to an already complicated legal and regulatory landscape post-Dobbs that pharmacists must navigate every day to help our patients."

The OCR's guidance lists potential examples when a pharmacist's refusal to dispense a drug to a patient "may be" a violation of federal law; for example, discrimination against pregnant people on the basis of their pregnancy or related conditions as a form of sex discrimination or for a condition on the basis of disability.

It is unclear if this guidance preempts state law. Bernstein commented, "When dispensing medications, according to this guidance, pharmacists in certain states may be in legal jeopardy and forced to question whether they will face conflicting state or federal penalties when providing care to their patients. It puts them between a rock and a hard place."

APhA will continue to review the guidelines and their impact on pharmacists' provision of patient care.

Under the Code of Ethics for Pharmacists:

  • "A pharmacist respects the covenant relationship between the patient and pharmacist. Considering the patient-pharmacist relationship as a covenant means that a pharmacist has moral obligations in response to the gift of trust received from society. In return for this gift, a pharmacist promises to help individuals achieve optimum benefit from their medications, to be committed to their welfare, and to maintain their trust."
  • "A pharmacist serves individual, community, and societal needs. The primary obligation of a pharmacist is to individual patients. However, the obligations of a pharmacist may at times extend beyond the individual to the community and society. In these situations, the pharmacist recognizes the responsibilities that accompany these obligations and acts accordingly."

Under policy APhA passed during its 2022 House of Delegates, APhA affirms the vital role of the pharmacist's professional judgment in ensuring safe and effective use of medications. "APhA asserts that a pharmacist's independent medication review and use of professional judgment in the medication distribution process is essential to patient safety."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-federal-guidance-confuses-an-already-complicated-landscape-for-pharmacists-301586302.html

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

13.07.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 20.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
13.07.22 Mercedes Benz-Group erholt sich
13.07.22 Marktüberblick: Luftfahrtwerte gesucht
13.07.22 SMI bleibt in der Spur
13.07.22 MarketFlow Live - Pepsi 👍 Investors weigh risks 📉 Inflation data 🔥 Delta Air Lines ✈️ UK GDP💡 Oil🛢️
12.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.55% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Ralph Lauren Corp
12.07.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
12.07.22 Preview – 2. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit (Annual) 2022 | BX Swiss TV
08.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Brent Rohöl (Brent Crude Oil), WTI Rohöl (WTI Crude Oil)
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’367.45 17.56 USSMMU
Short 11’588.50 12.88 USSMNU
Short 12’131.91 7.83 TSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 10’916.14 13.07.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’384.39 17.56 WSSM8U
Long 10’180.76 13.04 OSSMLU
Long 9’700.12 8.31 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- SMI geht tiefer aus der Sitzung -- DAX schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Franken-Euro-Parität zeitweise überschritten: Wird der Franken noch stärker?
Im Zweifel Qualität: Diese Aktien zählen zu den Top-Picks der Schweizer Banken
UBS-Aktie unter Druck: Iqbal Khan leitet Vermögensverwaltung von UBS künftig alleine
VAT-Aktie legt zu: VAT mit Rekordzahlen im ersten Halbjahr
Bank of America: Zahl der Krypokunden halbiert sich - Kryptoblutbad sorgt für Verunsicherung
Schindler-Aktie tiefer: Grossauftrag für Hochhaus in Singapur
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: Börsengang des Immobilienfonds 1a Immo PK verschoben
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Bullen treiben Meyer Burger an
Twitter-Aktie legt zu: Klage gegen Elon Musk eingereicht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit