SMI 11'140 1.5%  SPI 14'254 1.5%  Dow 33'270 0.4%  DAX 14'491 2.2%  Euro 0.9862 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3'974 2.4%  Gold 1'855 0.8%  Bitcoin 15'657 0.3%  Dollar 0.9296 -0.7%  Öl 78.1 -5.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Warren Buffett 2022 erneut besser als der Markt: Was hat Berkshire Hathaway besser gemacht?
20 Prozent der Anleger schenken Influencern mehr Vertrauen als Experten - besonders bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Goldpreis: Darum empfiehlt die Royal Bank of Canada 2023 ein Gold-Investment
Bitcoin Cash kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
Boden auf dem Heimatmarkt verloren: Tesla muss in den USA Marktanteile abgeben
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
05.01.2023 01:00:00

New Features Announced on Yoshino Technology's First Solid-State Technology (SST) Battery in a Portable Power Station

-- All models will be fully ETL Certified; B2000 and B4000 models will feature Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) -- 

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsumerElectronic Show, Booth #9317 (Jan. 4, 2023) – Yoshino Technology announced two new features today on the market's first solid-state technology (SST) solar generator adaptable power stations. All models (B330, B660, B2000 and B4000) will be ETL Certified, which signifies proof of product compliance to North American safety standards. 

The B2000 and B4000 models will also feature Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), which provides emergency power when the input power source or main power fails. Additionally, the B4000 will come equipped with Smart Link Tech for infinite capacity expansion and a 30-amp RV outlet for recreational use. 

Yoshino's solid-state technology (SST) portable power stations offer more power in a smaller, lighter and safer power station for uses ranging from outdoor family/outdoor adventure to home backup and industrial settings. Whether consumers find themselves in a tent, car, home, RV or worksite, Yoshino has the right power station to meet their needs.

The portable power stations are built around a state-of-the-art solid electrolyte in place of the bulky and flammable liquid electrolyte found in traditional lithium batteries, which improves performance and represents a giant leap forward for battery technology. Higher energy density means the same amount of power fits into a smaller, lighter package compared to traditional lithium batteries. Whereas liquid electrolytes are flammable and can catch fire if a battery is damaged or overheated, SST batteries have greatly reduced risk because they use a solid electrolyte.

SST batteries also allow for faster charging—up to 80% capacity in under an hour—giving users reliable, portable power that's ready to go when they are. SST batteries provide up to twice the power per pound of traditional lithium batteries, meaning users can carry more power to tackle bigger tasks.

"Being first to announce an SST battery in a portable power station, and now being the only company in this space to have our entire product line ETL certified, has made for a very exciting and busy few months," said Vince Caito, Vice President, Marketing & Product Development, Yoshino Technology. "Products will begin shipping in May and will enhance a wide array of lifestyles -- from van life and outdoor adventure, to powering your outdoor business and providing home backup power in case of power outages -- with a smaller, lighter, safer option at the leading edge of solid-state technology."

Yoshino portable power stations can be recharged using both AC and DC inputs, portable solar panels, and even USB-C on supported models. With nearly silent operation and no exhaust fumes, Yoshino power stations can be safely used indoors or out and at times when the loud noise of a gasoline-powered generator would be inappropriate.

Yoshino portable power stations are available at www.yoshino-power.com, with prices starting at $349.00 retail.

According to Allied Market Research®, the global portable battery market is expected to reach $27.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4 percent (2021-2030).

About Yoshino Technology

Southern California-based Yoshino Technology believes that progress and sustainability go hand-in-hand. The company strives to develop new solutions to meet the energy needs of individuals and families everywhere. Yoshino's innovative solid-state technology (SST) makes for longer-lasting products that are lighter, safer, and greener than traditional lithium batteries. Designed with cleaner energy in mind, Yoshino products provide reliable power on the go, keeping people more connected wherever they are. For more information, visit www.yoshinopower.com.

CES Press Kit link: https://ces.vporoom.com/Yoshino

Product Shots
330
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/6wl8aiignxnzu0uncyos6/h?dl=0&rlkey=t2t477j3zoonrpr4xoy4wp4p1

660
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/4m7mt2ppy8qbcmlvjo6a9/h?dl=0&rlkey=7wowjdyhu9faltavaie6oqekc

2000
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/72l8ns0pkh3vtljed2q8d/h?dl=0&rlkey=04lxerqqj2u9ai3yn1qwjn0rv

4000
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/axtg53zvqq66jjm1g2dgv/h?dl=0&rlkey=ud13yuph2yu1un0d5th60u3rl

Lifestyle Shots
Hike Camp
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/yvevnflir5u3dl58wafeh/h?dl=0&rlkey=7wba05hs343n9hk78nrgggpz8

Moto Trip
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/z8vlgyv3vlow8bzr7k6yi/h?dl=0&rlkey=znvmvfk8z7w4yc2luuvqkhl4w

Movie Night
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/m2in6764pyxqiuxixfe6g/h?dl=0&rlkey=zk7i9cm3feyvmog9ynu0q2b21

Power Outage
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/n4aoa3u8f5j1cmexldf0r/h?dl=0&rlkey=255fd721y37gqk7mywgp44e9b

Trail Building
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ncqlerkrby0mhgyush21m/h?dl=0&rlkey=g6f0ff0lr9nsfua0dmpc8es7d

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-features-announced-on-yoshino-technologys-first-solid-state-technology-sst-battery-in-a-portable-power-station-301711730.html

SOURCE Yoshino Technology

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt. In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der UnitedHealth Group, Deutsche Börse und Zurich Insurance vorgestellt.

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

04.01.23 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
04.01.23 Tesla-Rekord reicht nicht
04.01.23 DAX – Wall Street hinkt europäischen Börsen hinterher
04.01.23 KeyInvest Product News
04.01.23 #KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV
03.01.23 Marktüberblick: Verlierer gesucht
03.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.70% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
23.12.22 Keine vorweihnachtliche Stimmung an den Börsen
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'545.22 19.86 TSSMOU
Short 11'776.54 13.99 I7SSMU
Short 12'220.46 8.97 F9SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'140.27 04.01.2023 17:30:09
Long 10'643.87 18.69 AISSMU
Long 10'429.16 13.90 A6SSMU
Long 9'983.34 8.97 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss höher -- SMI schliesst deutlich über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
CS-Aktie etwas schwächer: Credit Suisse macht personelle Veränderungen in der Investment Bank
Glencore Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Mittwochmittag vermehrt von Glencore
Microsoft Aktie News: Microsoft tendiert am Mittwochvormittag schwächer
BKW-Aktie deutlich höher: BKW erwartet beim Betriebsgewinn 2022 eine starke Steigerung
Boden auf dem Heimatmarkt verloren: Tesla muss in den USA Marktanteile abgeben
Zur Rose Aktie News: Zur Rose wird am Vormittag ausgebremst
Alibaba-Aktie springt hoch: Alibaba-Beteiligung Ant kommt Konfliktbeilegung mit Chinas Behörden näher
Fed-Protokoll: US-Notenbank wird Zinsen 2023 wohl nicht senken
Glencore Aktie News: Glencore verbilligt sich am Mittwochvormittag

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss höher -- SMI schliesst deutlich über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich

Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es auch am Mittwoch bergauf. Die Anleger am US-Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte wechsellaunig. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen: In Japan ging es bergab, während der Hongkonger Aktienmarkt kräftig zulegte.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.