New feature - dashboard for load supervision

Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) releases a new dashboard in dInsight that further strengthen the grid operator’s possibility for a transparent and accurate understanding of the load flows.

The ongoing energy transition calls for new solutions and the challenges for grid operators have never been greater. The transition to a more renewable energy system requires a stable and modern power grid to be able to handle locally produced electricity, more residential buildings, electric vehicles, the establishment of energy-intensive industries and the phasing out of fossil energy sources.

The way forward is to use new smart technology to monitor the power flow and power quality which is something cleantech company dLab provides through dInsight Analytics Platform, addressing power quality, security of supply and capacity.

Now dLab introduces an enhanced power quality dashboard in dInsight for visualizing current values on all feeders. All feeders are compiled in a table at the top of the screen with information about maximum- average-, and minimum values for a selected time period. With this high quality data that is easy accessible and clearly presented, it is easy to both see which feeders are subject to high load in the short run and to forecast the need of actions to improve grid capacity more accurate than relying on flat-rate-data.

