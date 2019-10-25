New Faces Join the Promontory MortgagePath Leadership Team

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Promontory MortgagePath, a loan fulfillment provider and developer of innovative mortgage lending technology, has hired two established industry executives to lead its vendor and client relations teams.

Louann Bernstone and Debora Aydelotte were named managing directors with responsibility for Vendor Management and Client Strategy, respectively. As new leaders, they will help drive Promontory MortgagePath's mission to deliver flawless, tech-enabled mortgage fulfillment services, driving down the cost and time required to originate a mortgage. Both executives will leverage decades of leadership experience in financial services. They are based in Denver and will report to Founder and Chairman Eugene Ludwig.

"Louann and Deb are outstanding additions to the Promontory MortgagePath team, melding the knowledge and insights gleaned during substantial and successful financial services careers with the nimble instincts of entrepreneurs," Ludwig said. "With their depth in client and vendor relations, compliance, risk management and strategy, Louann and Deb can quickly begin making a difference for our mortgage lending clients, helping them with solutions to power their growth and profitability."

Ms. Bernstone brings extensive experience in technology, enterprise vendor management and risk management. In nine years with Bank of America, she rose through the executive ranks to become senior vice president for vendor management and subsequently, business control executive. She went on to serve as senior vice president for risk compliance and governance at Hope LoanPort, a nonprofit dedicated to helping distressed homeowners stay in their homes. Most recently, she was head of risk and compliance for FormFree, a provider of digital asset aggregation with more than 1.5 million consumer customers and 100 integrations under its belt.

Throughout her financial services career, Ms. Bernstone has worked to build risk and compliance frameworks and help organizations ensure adherence to all applicable federal laws and regulations. She has successfully led companies through system and organization control (SOC) exams, government sponsored enterprise (GSE) exams, regulatory and bank exams.

In addition to her work in financial services, Ms. Bernstone volunteers with local animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Ms. Aydelotte had held leadership roles in mortgage banking and financial services companies, from industry leading banks and financial services firms to start-up financial technology companies. She joins Promontory MortgagePath from ComputerShare, where she was CEO for mortgage fulfillment business integration. Earlier in her career with ComputerShare, she was chief operating officer for Credit Risk Solutions.

In an earlier role with Altavera Mortgage Services, Ms. Aydelotte led the company's transformation from a relative newcomer to a national provider of third-party residential mortgage origination services. She began her career in mortgage operations at Mellon Bank and went on to senior positions at Wells Fargo, Aurora Loan Services and Altisource Origination Services.

A frequent writer and speaker, Ms. Aydelotte is known as an insightful interpreter of mortgage industry trends and a progressive leader on diversity and inclusion practices. She holds a masters in Economic Policy from the University of London and has been named one of HousingWire's Women of Influence in mortgage banking, as well as one of the "Elite Women in Mortgage" by Mortgage Professional magazine.

About Promontory MortgagePath

Headquartered in New York, Promontory MortgagePath is led by Gene Ludwig, the former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency. The company has two main operating divisions: Promontory Fulfillment Services LLC (PFS) and PromonTech. PFS, based in Danbury, Conn., provides comprehensive mortgage fulfillment services, enabling licensed lenders to offer a full range of mortgage products profitably and efficiently. Denver-based PromonTech develops innovative lending technology, delivered to the market through PFS. Promontory MortgagePath brings together seasoned mortgage operations and compliance experts and trailblazing technology leaders to provide industry-leading solutions transforming the lending landscape. Promontory MortgagePath is the winner of the 2018 HW Tech100™ award and the 2018 Progress in Lending Innovations award.

SOURCE Promontory Fulfillment Services