29.07.2020 14:56:00

New Executive Hires at MetOx Technologies

HOUSTON, July 29, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- MetOx Technologies announces the addition of two outstanding executives to its senior management team: Nagaraja Shashidhar, SVP Strategy, and Richard Booher, SVP Operations. These additions complete a world-class team that's bringing large scale commercial high temperature superconducting wire (HTS) manufacturing to Houston

Nagaraja Shashidhar, Ph.D. (Shashi) joins MetOx after 19 years at Corning where he was involved in the development of materials-based business and products. He was instrumental in the development and early growth of the Gorilla glass business for Corning, helping global customers solve adoption issues and design Gorilla glass into their smart phones.

"Shashi brings a depth of industry insight and knowledge on the intricacies of scaling manufacturing from product, process and market perspectives. He also has a wealth of experience with developing product adoption chains and application engineering," said MetOx President John Kermath, "We are thrilled to have him lead our product strategy division."

Richard Booher has more than 30 years' experience leading manufacturing organizations in all phases of development. Prior to joining MetOx, Rich led manufacturing operations for Petroleum Refining Catalysts, Silane and Polysilicon. Working as the project manager for technology development, deployment and optimization, Rich has led execution of large scale domestic and international projects with most recent assignments in South Korea and China. He employs a focused approach to drive daily improvements in safety, quality, delivery and cost.

"Rich's world class manufacturing excellence experience combined with his business transformation and organizational development experience positions him to lead the large-scale manufacturing of commercial HTS wire," said CEO, Jim Jewitt. "We welcome his leadership of MetOx's operations team."

MetOx is positioned to become the leading global manufacturer of scalable and cost-effective high temperature superconducting wire (HTS). HTS will enable advanced applications enhancing electric grids, clean power generation, mass transportation, and medical devices.

For more information, please contact Naomi Le Bihan at 244385@email4pr.com or (403) 477-1441. Find full information on our website at: www.metoxtech.com

Connect to MetOX on LinkedIn

Power of Possibilities

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-executive-hires-at-metox-technologies-301102002.html

SOURCE MetOx Technologies LLC

