New European Sustainable Wines Campaign Unveiled

HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Sustainable Wines campaign was born from the joint work of the Italian consortia Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo and Consorzio Barbera d'Asti e Vini del Monferrato, together with the Regulatory Board of the La Mancha Designation of Origin in Spain.This project, which has begun in 2020, will last 3 years and will focus on the markets of Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Campaign financed by the European Union

This ambitious project is financed by the Multi-Programme CHAFEA (Consumers, Health, Agriculture and Food Executive Agency) and is under Regulation (EU) No 1144/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 22 October 2014 on information provision and promotional measures for agricultural products on the internal market and in third countries.

The main objectives to be achieved are the following:

To increase the knowledge of the wines with PDO in Europe in the target markets.

in the target markets. To make known and emphasise sustainable European wines in these markets.

Protected Designations of Origin (PDO)

PDO recognise and certify a differentiated quality in a product, which is the result of its own distinctive characteristics, due to the geographical environment in which the raw materials are produced, the products are made and also the influence of the human factor involved.

Alongside the different institutions that form this campaign, are the following PDOs (with their acronyms in Italian):

Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo consortium:

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC



Trebbiano d'Abruzzo DOC



Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo DOC



Abruzzo DOC



Villamagna DOC

Barbera d'Asti e Vini del Monferrato consortium:

consortium: Albugnano DOC



Barbera d'Asti DOCG



Cortese dell'Alto Monferrato DOC



Dolcetto d'Asti DOC



Freisa d'Asti DOC



Grignolino d'Asti DOC



Loazzolo DOC



Malvasia di Castelnuovo Don Bosco DOC



Monferrato DOC



Nizza DOCG



Piedmont DOC



Ruchè di Castagnole Monferrato DOCG



Terre Alfieri DOCG

Regulatory Board of the La Mancha Designation of Origin:

D.O. La Mancha

