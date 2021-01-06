SMI 10’694 -0.4%  SPI 13’321 -0.4%  Dow 30’392 0.6%  DAX 13’651 -0.6%  Euro 1.0801 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’548 -0.5%  Gold 1’949 0.4%  Bitcoin 30’119 6.9%  Dollar 0.8786 -0.3%  Öl 53.6 5.7% 
06.01.2021 05:30:00

New European Sustainable Wines Campaign Unveiled

HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Sustainable Wines campaign was born from the joint work of the Italian consortia Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo and Consorzio Barbera d'Asti e Vini del Monferrato, together with the Regulatory Board of the La Mancha Designation of Origin in Spain.This project, which has begun in 2020, will last 3 years and will focus on the markets of Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Campaign financed by the European Union

This ambitious project is financed by the Multi-Programme CHAFEA (Consumers, Health, Agriculture and Food Executive Agency) and is under Regulation (EU) No 1144/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 22 October 2014 on information provision and promotional measures for agricultural products on the internal market and in third countries.

The main objectives to be achieved are the following:

  • To increase the knowledge of the wines with PDO in Europe in the target markets.
  • To make known and emphasise sustainable European wines in these markets.

Protected Designations of Origin (PDO)

PDO recognise and certify a differentiated quality in a product, which is the result of its own distinctive characteristics, due to the geographical environment in which the raw materials are produced, the products are made and also the influence of the human factor involved.

Alongside the different institutions that form this campaign, are the following PDOs (with their acronyms in Italian):

  • Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo consortium:
    • Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC
    • Trebbiano d'Abruzzo DOC
    • Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo DOC
    • Abruzzo DOC
    • Villamagna DOC

 

  • Barbera d'Asti e Vini del Monferrato consortium:
    • Albugnano DOC
    • Barbera d'Asti DOCG
    • Cortese dell'Alto Monferrato DOC
    • Dolcetto d'Asti DOC
    • Freisa d'Asti DOC
    • Grignolino d'Asti DOC
    • Loazzolo DOC
    • Malvasia di Castelnuovo Don Bosco DOC
    • Monferrato DOC
    • Nizza DOCG
    • Piedmont DOC
    • Ruchè di Castagnole Monferrato DOCG
    • Terre Alfieri DOCG

 

  • Regulatory Board of the La Mancha Designation of Origin:
    • D.O. La Mancha

For more information on the campaign please visit website www.sustainablewines.eu or contact European Sustainable Wines Asia Campaign Office:

ESW China enquires:
Ms Ines Liu
+86-136-1170-0868
Ms Pey Pey Wu
+852-9090-9243
info@sustainablewines.eu 

ESW Other countries enquires:
Ms Marisa Flores
+852-9026-2139
info@sustainablewines.eu 

SOURCE European Sustainable Wines Asia Campaign Office

