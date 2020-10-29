SMI 9’654 -2.4%  SPI 12’003 -2.7%  Dow 26’520 -3.4%  DAX 11’561 -4.2%  Euro 1.0696 -0.2%  EStoxx50 2’964 -3.5%  Gold 1’878 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9103 0.1%  Öl 39.0 -4.2% 
29.10.2020 01:30:00

New England Peptide Receives Massachusetts Manufacturer of the Year Award

GARDNER, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Peptide announced today that the company has been named "2020 Manufacturer of the Year" this Tuesday in a virtual ceremony, hosted by the State of Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus.

The 5th Annual Manufacturing Award recognized New England Peptide for "Reimagining Manufacturing in the Challenges of 2020" by displaying outstanding leadership in manufacturing while rising to the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. New England Peptide, a leading provider of peptides and antibodies for pharmaceutical research and development, was nominated for the award by Massachusetts State Senator Dean A. Tran.

"I am honored to receive this prestigious award on behalf of our great team of employees, which exhibited tremendous dedication to the company and its customers from the very onset of the coronavirus pandemic," said Dr. Diekmann, CEO of New England Peptide. "We take great pride in the work we do supporting the development of life-saving therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostic kits."

New England Peptide is a leading supplier of peptides and antibodies, which are biochemicals involved in many physiological processes in the human body that play important roles in the diagnosis and therapy of diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and COVID-19.

Dr. Diekmann added, "We are proud to be a part of the vibrant local life sciences community here in Massachusetts which contributes to medicinal science advances worldwide."

"With around 100 employees in North America, we immediately prioritized COVID-19 related research projects while safely increasing our capacity, establishing 24/7 production in our facilities to meet this demand," adds Neil Dankievitch, COO. "We would like to thank Senator Tran for his acknowledgement and the demonstrated interest and support for our business."

About New England Peptide

New England Peptide offers a broad range of peptide and antibody products and services for research and development purposes. Headquartered in Gardner, MA, with significant operations in Louisville, KY, the company specializes in custom peptide synthesis services and the manufacturing and distribution of catalog peptides and biochemicals. Under the New England Peptide and Peptides International brands, the company also provides labeled bioanalytical peptide standards, enzyme substrates and inhibitors. From its two sites in North America, the company has the capacity and capabilities to service academia and pharmaceutical, biotech, and diagnostic companies worldwide. Additional information about New England Peptide is available at www.newenglandpeptide.com and www.pepnet.com.

