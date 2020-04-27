New England Biolabs® Introduces 100% Recyclable Packaging for Cold Chain Shipping in Partnership with TemperPack®

IPSWICH, Mass., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB®) today announced a transition to a 100% recyclable alternative to expanded polystyrene (EPS) for shipment of most of its products. The new packaging was developed by TemperPack, a U.S. company that focuses on providing sustainable solutions for cold chain shipping. While fully recyclable, this new packaging maintains the proper shipping temperature conditions for its products.

Cold chain shipping has always been a challenge from an environmental standpoint. Enzymes and reagents often require shipment on ice or dry ice, and maintaining shipping temperature is critical, particularly when shipping long distances or to warmer climates. EPS has historically been the "gold standard" for cold shipping, as it is light, durable, and well-known for its insulative properties. Unfortunately, EPS is difficult to recycle, and often makes its way to landfills.

To address this, NEB's new shipping box will use the ClimaCell® insert, which is paper-based and can maintain the required temperature conditions for the duration of a product's delivery time. The entire box is recyclable, with other corrugated cardboard, after unpacking.

"NEB has always placed environmental stewardship as one of our highest priorities," said Jim Ellard, CEO of NEB. "We are continuously working to promote ecologically sound practices and environmental sustainability, to protect our natural resources both locally and globally. It is our goal to continuously improve our business processes to minimize our impact on the environment. Transitioning to a 100% recyclable solution for shipping our products represents an important step in achieving this goal."

"We are excited to partner with NEB in its efforts to implement a more sustainable solution for its shipping process," said James McGoff, founder of TemperPack. "Not only are they helping to eliminate EPS from landfills, but the transition to the ClimaCell shipper represents a 25% reduction in carbon emissions."

NEB's ClimaCell cooler will begin to replace EPS shipments in the U.S. in late April / early May 2020. For a minority of NEB products that still rely on EPS, specifically those that require shipment on dry ice, NEB will maintain its shipping box recycling program, which allows customers to use a free return label to send their EPS shipping box back to NEB for re-use.

To learn more about NEB's ClimaCell cooler, visit www.neb.com/ShippingBox

About New England Biolabs

New England Biolabs, Inc. is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, library preparation for next generation sequencing, cellular analysis, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and eight subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

About TemperPack

TemperPack® makes packaging that works for businesses, people, and the planet. The company was borne out of a desire to reduce the amount of unsustainable packaging caused by the rise of e-commerce and perishable delivery. Incorporating environmental responsibility into product design, the company specializes in bringing the highest quality packaging solutions to scale. Operating an ISTA® certified ThermalTransport Lab and state-of-the-art production facilities in Richmond, VA and Las Vegas, NV, the company is rapidly expanding its reach in the perishable food and life sciences industries. Our mission is simple: protect products with packaging that protects the planet. To learn more, visit www.temperpack.com.

NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS® and NEB® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.

CLIMACELL® and TEMPERPACK® are registered trademarks of TemperPack Technologies, Inc.

