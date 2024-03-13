Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Zealand Pharma A-S Aktie [Valor: 11983050 / ISIN: DK0060257814]
13.03.2024 22:00:00

New Employee Elected Directors to the Board of Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A-S
700.00 DKK 2.04%
Company announcement – No. 14 / 2024

New Employee Elected Directors to the Board of Zealand Pharma A/S

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 13, 2024 Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78). The employees of Zealand Pharma A/S have elected the following employee representatives and alternates for the Company’s Board of Directors:

Employee representatives:

  • Frederik Beck (re-elected)
  • Anneline Nansen (re-elected)
  • Ludovic Otterbein (newly elected)
  • Adam Nygaard (newly elected)

As alternates for the employee-elected board members, the following were elected:

  • Tanja Erichsen
  • Katja Hansen
  • Lars Pedersen
  • Cecilie Kold

The new employee-elected board members will join the Board of Directors following the annual general meeting of Zealand Pharma A/S on 20 March 2024. At the same time the current board members Jens Peter Stenvang, who did not run for election, and Louise Gjelstrup, who did not run for election, will step down from their positions on the Board.

About employee-elected board members

According to the Danish Companies Act, the employees of Zealand Pharma A/S are entitled to be represented by half of the total shareholder-elected Board members. Employee-elected board members serve for a statutory four-year term and have the same rights, duties and responsibilities as shareholder-elected board members.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Contact:

Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ank@zealandpharma.com

