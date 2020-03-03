New Education Innovation Grant Program Launches to Help Hawaii Public School Teachers Provide Unique Learning Opportunities

HONOLULU, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance Hawaii and the Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation have teamed up to introduce a new educational grant opportunity for Hawaii public school teachers—the Education Innovation Teacher Challenge will award two $25,000 grants to help Oahu and neighbor island public school teachers implement innovative and impactful learning experiences that benefit their schools, students and the greater community. Those interested in learning more or completing an application can visit FarmersHawaii.com/EducationInnovation.

"We recognize how hard our teachers work to provide students with quality education opportunities and the impact of their work extends far beyond classroom walls," said Melanie Joseph, marketing manager for Farmers Insurance Hawaii. "Farmers Insurance Hawaii is honored to sponsor the Education Innovation Teacher Challenge grant program to help teachers make their big dreams and bold ideas a reality."

Classroom teachers currently employed by the Hawaii Department of Education are invited to submit applications detailing their education project ideas between March 2 and May 30, 2020. A panel of local judges will review and evaluate applications using three key criteria – innovation, community impact, and execution, including long-term sustainability. Finalists will be selected in August and two winners, one from Oahu and one from a neighboring island, will be announced in October.

Farmers Insurance has a proud history of investing in education and supporting the communities it serves. The Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation has awarded grants totaling more than $4.8 million since 1990 to strengthen educational opportunities.

"Farmers Insurance Hawaii shares in our belief that communities can be strengthened through access to innovative educational experiences. We are honored to team up with them to help teachers bring their creative approaches to improving student learning to life," said Kenneth T. Hiraki, president for the Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation.

