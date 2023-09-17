Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'198 0.9%  SPI 14'677 0.8%  Dow 34'618 -0.8%  DAX 15'894 0.6%  Euro 0.9575 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'295 0.4%  Gold 1'924 0.7%  Bitcoin 23'756 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8973 0.0%  Öl 94.3 0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Arm129235510Zurich Insurance1107539Novo Nordisk129508879On113454047Tesla11448018Swiss Life1485278Alcon43249246
Top News
Burnout vs. Boreout: Das können Konsequenzen von Unterforderung bei Arbeitnehmern sein
10 Regeln für Investoren von Bob Farrell: Das ist heute noch relevant
UBS-Aktie: Bürgerkomitee will Teilverstaatlichung der UBS
HHLA- & Hapag Lloyd-Aktie: Hamburgs Finanzsenator reagiert auf Kritik von Hapag Lloyd
Goldpreis, Gaspreis, Ölpreis und Co. im Überblick
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
18.09.2023 00:01:00

New drug class prevents key ageing mechanism in organ transplants

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A novel study has shown that Senolytics, a new class of drugs, have the potential to prevent the transfer of senescence, a key mechanism of ageing, in recipients of older donor organs. 

The pioneering research, presented today at the European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT) Congress 2023, opens promising avenues for expanding the organ donor pool and enhancing patient outcomes.

By transplanting older donor organs into younger recipients, researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Mayo Clinic investigated the role of transplantation in inducing senescence, a biological mechanism linked to ageing and age-related diseases. The researchers conducted age-disparate heart transplants from both young (3 months) and old (18–21 months) mice into younger recipients. Recipients of old hearts showed augmented frequencies of senescent cells in draining lymph nodes, livers, and muscles, in addition to augmented systemic mt-DNA levels, compared to recipients that received young grafts. Strikingly, transplanting old organs led to advanced physical and cognitive impairments in recipients. 

The research also uncovered a potential solution to this process by utilising Senolytics – a new class of drugs designed to target and eliminate senescent cells. When old donors were treated with Senolytics (Dasatinib and Quercetin) prior to organ procurement, the transfer of senescence was significantly reduced through a diminished accumulation of senescent cells and mt-DNA. Recipients who received old organs treated with Senolytics showed improved physical fitness that was comparable to observations in recipients of young organs.

Maximillian J. Roesel, presenting the study as part of the group at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, commented, "Donor age plays a crucial role in transplant success, with recipients of older organs facing worse outcomes. Nevertheless, the use of older donor organs is essential to tackle the global organ shortage, and this research illuminates fundamental challenges and potential solutions for utilising older organs."

"Moving forward, we will further investigate the potential role of Senolytics in preventing the transfer of senescence in humans. This research is extremely exciting as it may help us improve outcomes and also make more organs available for transplantation," concluded Stefan G. Tullius, the lead author of the study.

Note to editors:

A reference to the ESOT Congress 2023 must be included in all coverage.  

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-drug-class-prevents-key-ageing-mechanism-in-organ-transplants-301924481.html

SOURCE The European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT)

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Mit Strategie gegen die Inflation | BX Swiss TV

Welche Strategie verwendet die RealUnit Schweiz AG gegen die Inflation?
Im Interview mit Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer der BX Swiss AG gibt Dani Stüssi, CEO der RealUnit Schweiz AG Einblicke in die Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG und gibt eine Prognose zur Inflationsentwicklung ab.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Mit Strategie gegen die Inflation | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15.09.23 Grösster Börsengang des Jahres: ARM IPO
15.09.23 Zinshoffnungen beflügeln
15.09.23 Marktüberblick: Euro nach Zinsanhebung unter Druck
15.09.23 Börse Aktuell – Zinserhöhungszyklus am Ende?
14.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Halbleiter - Chips auf Comeback-Kurs / Straumann - Kurskorrektur bietet Chance
14.09.23 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swatch Group AG
14.09.23 Mit Strategie gegen die Inflation | BX Swiss TV
12.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
11.09.23 Am 11.09.2023 präsentiert Splint Invest Albert Willems "We were all very thirsty". 2023 erzielten seine Werke das 11-fache des Schätzwertes. Ein vielversprechendes Kunstwerk.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'678.37 18.99 GNSSMU
Short 11'925.80 13.42 SMIUBU
Short 12'382.12 8.68 D2SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'197.72 15.09.2023 17:30:35
Long 10'706.64 18.37 XFSSMU
Long 10'505.84 13.83 A7SSMU
Long 10'044.62 8.79 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Sergio Ermotti will neue Mega-Bank offenbar bis mindestens 2026 leiten
UBS-Aktie: Bürgerkomitee will Teilverstaatlichung der UBS
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Musks X auf dem Weg zum All-In-Konzern: Krypto-Lizenz erhalten
Goldman Sachs sieht KI-Aktien zwar hochbewertet aber kaufenswert
JPMorgan-Analyst mit Skepsis wegen freundlicher Anlegerstimmung: Warnsignal
Schlechtester Börsenmonat des Jahres? Experten für dieses Jahr uneinig
Wall Street Memes Prognose 2023 bis 2030 🪙
Bondinvestoren der Credit Suisse wollen Schweiz wohl in den USA wegen Enteignung verklagen
Kaufenswerte China-Aktien: Diese Titel sind einen Blick wert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit