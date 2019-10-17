New doTERRA Product Center to Serve Thousands of Customers in Alaska

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah and ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- doTERRA, the world leader in essential oils, today announced the grand opening of a new 2,500 square-foot product center in Anchorage, Alaska. The product center is the first of its kind outside of doTERRA's headquarters in Utah, and will provide local doTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers a convenient close-to-home place to experience and purchase the company's health and wellness products.

Approximately 75 percent of doTERRA customers in Alaska live within 100 miles of the facility, which is located near the U.S. military's Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER). The product center is equipped to support up to 10,000 orders per month, and will help reduce the amount of trucks, planes and fuel required to service doTERRA's Alaskan customer base. The product center also will further reduce the time doTERRA's tens of thousands of customers, including those in the more remote locations, will wait to receive their order after it is placed online.

"With doTERRA's rapid global growth, we are continually seeking solutions that give customers access to our family of pure essential oils, personal care products and supplements, while also being mindful of our impact on the environment," said Greg Cook, doTERRA founding executive, New Market Development. "We supported nearly 88,000 customers in Alaska last year, so as the first product center outside of the state of Utah, this facility will not only make it easier to serve Alaska's strong and growing customer base, it also will allow us to further our efforts to reduce doTERRA's carbon footprint."

Grand opening celebrations include a day of community engagement and service on Friday, October 18. doTERRA is partnering with Priceless, an anti-sex trafficking organization based in Anchorage, to assemble care kits for rescued victims of human trafficking. The product center will be open to the public beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the official ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19. The public is welcome to tour the new center from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. that day.

Cook added, "At the heart of doTERRA is our desire to give back. We do this throughout the world through our Co-Impact Sourcing, Healing Hands Foundation, and corporate initiatives, in addition to our philanthropy in the communities where we live and work. doTERRA has a strong presence in Alaska, and we look forward to strengthening our connection to the community through our new local operations."

doTERRA Alaska Product Center Grand Opening

DATE: Saturday, October 19

TIME: 11:00 a.m. Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Open House

LOCATION: 1102 N. Muldoon Road

Building A1

Anchorage, AK 99504

About doTERRA

doTERRA® International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. doTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over seven million doTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, doTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, doTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

