New Dose Calibrator for Radioactive Tracers in Biodistribution Studies from the NIH (National Institutes of Health)

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One Million Solutions in Health presents Dr. Stephen Adler, PhD, discussing "New Dose Calibrator for Radioactive Tracers in Biodistribution Studies that Can Increase Accuracy 10-Fold " from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in a webinar.

This One Million Solutions in Health webinar introduced a ground-breaking new dose calibrator for radioactive tracers in biodistribution studies that has the potential to advance the technology to a new level of sensitivity, accuracy and range for small radiation doses.

A micro-dose calibrator is designed to improve radiation dose measurements used in pre-clinical in-vivo and ex-vivo radiopharmaceutical drug development studies.

Using the patented concept of a segmented well counter, the radiation measurement upper limits hindering the use of a standard single crystal well counter have been eliminated.

The current research into this new technology will be presented by Dr. Adler who has built a fully operational 8 crystal segment micro-dose calibrator to test his invention.

The results of his work will show the potential for the technology to improve the accuracy and efficiency of the work done at the pre-clinical phase of radiopharmaceutical drug discovery.

Review the webinar here: "New Dose Calibrator for Radioactive Tracers in Biodistribution Studies."

ABOUT ONE MILLION SOLUTIONS IN HEALTH:

As a not-for-profit charity, the goal of One Million Solutions in Health™ is to shape health care by sharing solutions and, importantly, to accelerate the discovery, development and delivery ... of innovative cures, treatments and preventative measures for patients around the world. By facilitating efforts to ensure organizations can Connect, Learn + Share, Innovate and Collaborate, our vision is to improve health care delivery, accelerate life sciences research and share patient and consumer-focused ideas and solutions.

By engaging scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, industry experts, health care professionals, and patients across various disciplines, and from around the world, we can utilize the power of the internet to disrupt things in a positive and transformative way to accelerate the movement of new solutions and scientific discoveries from the scientist to the patient.

The Technology Evaluation Consortium (TEC) brings together life sciences and/or health care companies and technology providers, and other relevant partners (e.g., government and Universities) to evaluate and validate technologies or services in a collaborative environment. The model empowers technology providers and industry end users to collectively assess a number of technologies in a cost-effective manner, producing a depth and breadth of results that no company can achieve alone.

We are on our way towards accelerating high-potential innovations, catalyzing investment and increasing awareness of, and support for, important ideas to improve health and save lives. We are thrilled to have you be a part of this transformative journey!

IF YOU HAVE A TECHNOLOGY, SCIENTIFIC DISCOVERY OR MEDICAL SOLUTION YOU WOULD LIKE US TO HELP SHARE WITH THE WORLD, CONTACT US.

For more information: http://www.onemillionsolutionsinhealth.org

CONTACT:

One Million Solutions in Health™

Dawn Van Dam

Executive Director & CEO

Email: dawn.vandam(at)onemillionsolutionsinhealth(dot)org

Phone: 416-402-8274

SOURCE One Million Solutions in Health