New Dodge Durango arrives at Clinton car dealership for driver convenience

The latest Dodge Durango model has arrived at Cowboy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. This SUV is ready for the road and ready to help families get where they're going. This model has some new changes and updates that shoppers will love to learn about.

The 2020 Dodge Durango is an adaptable SUV. This vehicle can seat from five to seven passengers. This vehicle's expansive interior helps families pack their belongings for their convenience. The Dodge Durango has a passenger volume of 99 cubic feet and a maximum cargo volume of 84.5 cubic feet, making this SUV a comfortable and spacious family vehicle.

Drivers may also enjoy the powerful performance features that the Durango has to offer. Its standard 3.6-liter V-6 engine delivers 293 horsepower. This vehicle has rear-wheel drive as well as available all-wheel drive for driver convenience. Durango drivers may also find the 6,200-pound towing capacity helpful as well.

