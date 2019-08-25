New Dispensary in Los Angeles Redefines Cannabis Retail

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The scene Saturday morning was pure excitement. On a nondescript block in downtown Los Angeles, nearly 300 people waited in a line that wrapped around a couple of city blocks. Drones flew overhead, scoping the scene. Valet parkers ran back and forth to keep up with the stream of customers coming to see the highly anticipated grand opening of cannabis and lifestyle brand STIIIZY's first flagship store.

Joe Morehouse of La Puente was the first in line to see STIIIZY DTLA. He had been waiting in line since 11 p.m. the previous night for the Saturday noon grand opening.

"STIIIZY is a brand I've been a fan of for a while and the fact that they're opening a store is pretty cool," said Morehouse. "I saw pictures of the store and the inside looks amazing."

The downtown Los Angeles location is one of several STIIIZY stores that parent company Shryne Group expects to open up and down California. The 6,500 square foot dispensary is located next to the Arts District and features a 29-foot mural by Los Angeles artist Retna, and pieces by other popular local artists Risk and Mr. Cartoon. As customers entered the sales floor, they walked through a narrowing tunnel with projection mapping and LED lights creating a kaleidoscopic effect. Inside the store, a proprietary pod system greeted the customers. There are four distinct pods in the store, each with a full selection of products - more than 55 of the most popular cannabis brands in California at different price ranges. The pods allow customers to shop at their own pace and avoid long lines by essentially offering four stores in one. Limited edition STIIIZY apparel, LIIIT flower and BIIIT edibles powered by STIIIZY made their debut at the retail launch and are now exclusively available at STIIIZY DTLA. There is also a STIIIZY merchandise stand, a station to engrave and customize STIIIZY batteries, window ports into what will be a real, live cannabis grow, and art inspired Instagram pods for those who want to mark the occasion.

"I wanted to create a true immersive experience unlike any other for our customers," said James Kim, Co-founder and managing director of Shryne Group. "The STIIIZY brand is deeply embedded in cannabis culture and this store is a true reflection of our 'Influence, Inspire, Innovate' message. This is what experiential retail is all about. This is not just a store, it is a destination."

Kim explained that he wanted the store to honor the vibrant art scene in downtown Los Angeles. The art pieces in the store and the Instagram pods will be updated periodically by other guest artists. Kim co-founded the STIIIZY brand in 2017. In July, STIIIZY and dozens of other California cannabis assets owned by Kim and his business partners were combined to form the Shryne Group, making it one of the largest cannabis companies in the state. The company owns cultivation, manufacturing, distribution and retail operations in various stages of development up and down the state.

"California is the largest, most mature legal cannabis market in the world," said Shryne Group CEO and Co-founder Brian Mitchell. "California is a global trendsetter and we have an opportunity with cannabis to set the standards that the rest of the world will follow. This store is a great example of that."

Shryne Group owns a second dispensary in San Francisco's popular Mission District which will be converted into a STIIIZY store. The company recently got approval from the city's planning commission for two more dispensaries; one in Union Square and another steps away from Chase Center, the new home of the NBA's Golden State Warriors. For more information on Shryne Group's vertically integrated footprint in California visit http://www.shrynegroup.com.

About STIIIZY

Founded in 2017, STIIIZY is one of the fastest-growing cannabis brands in the world. Best known for innovation and premium quality concentrates and products, the brand's "Influence, Inspire, Innovate" message has connected with avid fans in California, Nevada, Washington and Michigan. STIIIZY is part of the Shryne Group portfolio of cannabis assets. For more information, visit http://www.stiiizy.com.

About Shryne Group

Shryne Group Inc. is a Los Angeles-based cannabis holding company with a fully, vertically integrated asset and license portfolio covering the breadth of California, the largest legal cannabis market in the world. The enterprise is the result of the synergetic integration of profitable cannabis assets and veteran professionals who have come together for the opportunity to shape this industry. Our vision is informed by an intimate understanding of cannabis culture, its history and the collective expertise of decades of experience in diverse fields. Our STIIIZY product line is one of the best-selling cannabis brands in the market today. We are rooted in California, but currently have operations in Nevada, Washington and Michigan, and distribution networks to future markets in more than 60 countries.

SOURCE Wise PR for Shryne Group