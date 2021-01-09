SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’944.7500 0.4%  Euro 1 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920.3 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
09.01.2021 01:30:00

New Director Appointed at Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology, Current Director Transitions to Emeritus

CLAREMONT, Calif., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Farke, Ph.D., has been appointed the next director of the Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology, only the fourth individual to hold this position since the museum's founding in the late 1930s. Farke is currently the Augustyn Family Curator and director of research and collections at the Alf Museum. Farke succeeds Don Lofgren, Ph.D., who leaves the position in July 2021 to become director emeritus.

New Director Appointed at Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology, Current Director Transitions to Emeritus

"Andy Farke is extremely intelligent and ambitious and brings a host of talents to the table. He has had a major positive impact on all operations and programs at the museum. He's internationally known for his paleontological expertise and research. Andy will be a terrific director and take the museum to even greater success in educational and scientific endeavors," Lofgren says.    

Farke joined the Alf Museum in 2008. He completed his undergraduate work in geology at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and his Ph.D. in anatomical sciences at Stony Brook University.

Farke is excited about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

"A major priority is to continue our positive momentum with the museum collection and its care," Farke says. "I'm excited by the budding partnerships developed by the outreach and collections staff, which really challenge past assumptions about what a museum is, what a museum should be, and who the "typical" museum visitor might be."

Chairman of the Board Larry Ashton looks forward to Farke in his new role, "Every new museum director brings their own list of ideas, goals and objectives. Andy has the right mix of these, and the staff to take the Alf Museum to the next level. We all look forward to his long tenure.

The Raymond Alf Museum of Paleontology, located on the campus of The Webb Schools in Claremont, California, is the only nationally accredited museum in the USA on a high school campus. The museum is a center for paleontological education and research by maintaining and continually expanding its outstanding collection of over 195,000 specimens. The fossil collections consist of vertebrate, invertebrate, plant, and track way specimens, as well as many other miscellaneous specimens. The museum's fossil track way collection is widely recognized as one of the largest and most diverse in the nation. Also, the Alf Museum provides a unique research program for Webb students where they study fossils they find on collecting trips and publish the results of their research in collaboration with museum staff, a unique program for secondary school students only offered at Webb.

Asked about Farke's appointment, Head of School Taylor Stockdale shared his excitement about what the future holds for Webb and the Alf Museum.

"Without a doubt, Andrew Farke is the educator and leader we need to carry the extraordinary legacy of the Alf Museum at The Webb Schools into the future," Stockdale says. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-director-appointed-at-raymond-m-alf-museum-of-paleontology-current-director-transitions-to-emeritus-301203631.html

SOURCE Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology at The Webb Schools

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 60.94
2.01 %
Roche Hldg G 301.70
1.36 %
Sika 254.20
1.11 %
Lonza Grp 589.00
0.99 %
Geberit 582.00
0.87 %
Zurich Insur Gr 384.40
-0.85 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’061.50
-1.07 %
UBS Group 13.51
-1.21 %
Swisscom 473.60
-1.33 %
CS Group 12.10
-3.62 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.01.21
Krypto-Talk: Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? | BX Swiss TV
08.01.21
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC mit 12% p.a. auf Dufry, Flughafen Zürich - 55% Barriere
08.01.21
Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
08.01.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Starker Aufwärtstrend / EUR/USD – 10er-EMA hält
07.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Krypto-Talk: Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB erzielt 2020 Gewinn von rund 21 Milliarden Franken - SNB-Aktie legt zu
Anleger sollten nach Ansicht von Raiffeisen in der Schweiz investieren
Tesla oder NIO? Dieser Elektro-Pionier könnte 2021 die Nase vorn haben
Dow schliesst in Grün -- SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX reisst 14.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich grün
Teslas chinesische Konkurrenten im Blick: So bewertet ein Analyst die Anleger-Chancen bei NIO und XPeng
Deutsche Börse: Wirecard wird am 7. Januar letztmals auf XETRA gehandelt - Wirecard-Aktie im freien Fall
Rally der Tesla-Aktie macht Elon Musk zum reichsten Menschen der Welt
EU verdoppelt Impfstoffbestellung bei BioNTech/Pfizer - Impfstoff wirkt gegen neue Corona-Variante - BioNTech-Aktie zieht kräftig an
CureVac und Bayer wollen Impfstoff-Allianz gründen - CureVac hofft Impfstoff-Freigabe - Aktien schiessen nach oben
Credit Suisse rechnet wegen höherer Rückstellungen mit Verlust im vierten Quartal - CS-Aktie gerät kräftig unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenausklang mehrheitlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag weiter grüne Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX setzte seinen Rekordkurs fort. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich letztlich grün. Mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen zeigten sich die grössten Börsen in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit