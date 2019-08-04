New Dinova CEO To Speak About Catering Portal and Dine Assist Product Launches at Annual GBTA Convention

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc. , the authority in business dining, today announced the appointment of Alison Galik as chief executive officer (CEO). Galik joined Dinova as president in April 2018. Since then the company has recognized significant growth, technological advancements and operational excellence. All organizational reporting lines remain the same and Alison will continue to report to the Board of Directors.

Galik will participate in one-on-one broadcast interviews on Sunday, August 4, at 10AM CDT and 3PM CDT at the annual Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) convention, taking place in Chicago, ILAugust 4 - 7, 2019. She will answer questions on 2019 company achievements, general availability of its new products, and trends in business traveler satisfaction. Interviews will stream live on GBTA Facebook Live, GBTATV aired throughout the Convention Center and on the Convention website. Recordings will be available following the event.

Business Traveler Satisfaction Trends:

New joint research between Dinova and GBTA: This study reveals motivations and outcomes for traveler satisfaction programs. An education session to share the research titled "#FOMO: What Companies Who Prioritize Traveler Satisfaction Know... and You Don't" will be conducted on Tuesday, August 6 at 9:45 AM

This study reveals motivations and outcomes for traveler satisfaction programs. An education session to share the research titled "#FOMO: What Companies Who Prioritize Traveler Satisfaction Know... and You Don't" will be conducted on at U.S. businesses spend approximately $100B on dining and $15B on corporate (B2B) catering in restaurants. Companies want visibility of catering as part of total food spend – as dining is the 3rd largest T&E spend category right behind air & hotel.

Company Record Momentum: Dinova reports record results with double-digit growth in all key performance indicators.

"The Dinova footprint is growing exponentially and we now have 19,000+ participating restaurants in our network. The number of corporate customers also increased significantly, year-over-year, and we expect the launch of the first business dining Catering Portal and Dine Assist to accelerate growth moving into 2020," said Alison Galik, president and CEO of Dinova. "I'm especially excited to add new leaders, Verome Johnston and John Leen, who infuse energy, experience, and fresh ideas that will contribute to the company's aggressive goals and continued momentum."

Catering Portal and Dine Assist Product Launches:

Catering Portal the new online ordering portal is curated to include restaurants specifically selected to serve the cuisine, price point, quality, and geographical requirements of our corporate partners. Their employees earn personal rewards for business catering orders while companies get spend reports and earn rebates on qualifying spend

the new online ordering portal is curated to include restaurants specifically selected to serve the cuisine, price point, quality, and geographical requirements of our corporate partners. Their employees earn personal rewards for business catering orders while companies get spend reports and earn rebates on qualifying spend Dine Assist Shaped by market demand and Dinova's insights on business dining, Dine Assist addresses the needs of busy meeting and event planners, and executive administrators. Our dedicated team of private dining consultants connect Dinova customers with business-grade restaurants for VIP-level events across the country.

New Executive Appointments: In addition to Alison Galik's expanded role of CEO, Dinova appointed Verome Johnston to Chief Financial Officer and John Leen as Chief Revenue Officer. The full leadership team can be found here https://www.dinova.com/leadership-team/

Resources:

Connect with us on social: Twitter ; Facebook ; LinkedIn

; ; Catering product link: https://www.dinova.com/corporate-catering/

Dine Assist product link: https://www.dinova.com/private-dining/

GBTA Joint Research - http://cloud.dinovamarketplace.com/fomo

For Companies

For Restaurants

About Dinova

Dinova makes business meals count. We are the total business dining solution that delivers spend visibility, savings and employee benefits for companies while providing a B2B strategy that drives growth for restaurants. Dinova has created a business-grade restaurant network, currently at 19,000+ locations, nourishing connections for all corporate meal occasions including travel, catering and private dining. Visit www.dinova.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Alison Guzzio

Phone: 484-459-3243

Email: aguzzio@dinova.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-dinova-ceo-to-speak-about-catering-portal-and-dine-assist-product-launches-at-annual-gbta-convention-300896013.html

SOURCE Dinova, Inc.