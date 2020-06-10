10.06.2020 04:56:00

New Delegate Destination Site launched, helping planners promote their upcoming events

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating memorable business events in a COVID-19 business environment is now much simpler thanks to the Melbourne Convention Bureau's (MCB) new digital marketing site designed to help planners and professional conference organisers (PCOs) promote Melbourne and Victoria to delegates attending future meetings.

Melbourne is famous for its bluestone laneways packed with creative street art and home to some of the most accomplished, inventive and technical café roasters and baristas in the world.

The Delegate Destination Site provides event organisers with relevant destination content and resources to help optimise their business event and boost delegate engagement with the event's host destination.

MCB Chief Executive Officer, Julia Swanson said like most businesses, MCB is focused on maintaining support for its clients and is responding by reorganising the digital delivery of some of its products and services in lieu of traditional sales and marketing activities.

"As cities worldwide are in different stages of the coronavirus pandemic, usual conference promotion and marketing schedules have been disrupted.

"We need to be providing alternative solutions to ensure clients can keep promoting their meetings, particularly as face-to-face engagement opportunities are limited."

The Delegate Destination Site builds on the event planning support already provided by MCB, Victoria's lead agency in acquiring and delivering business events in the region.

"This is a challenging time for our clients, as their organisations grapple with their own financial challenges, travel restrictions, changing consumer sentiment and a new level of health and safety responsibilities.

"MCB recognises this, and the need to quickly develop new ways of boosting delegate registration to upcoming events," said Ms. Swanson.

Several conference organisers have already commenced using the Delegate Destination Site, which can be easily accessed via a button on their conference website and integrated easily into organisers existing communication channels. The site's VR and experiential content is proving to be a real hit as demand for virtual and hybrid meetings increases. 

The user-friendly site features a wide range of resources to virtually explore the destination, key travel information, exciting itinerary ideas, and special offers from MCB partners to experience the best of Melbourne and regional Victoria.

What's more, with many clients and international delegates continuing to work remotely, the site also boasts a light-hearted 'Working from Home Kit'. At its core, the survival kit has a destination focus and offers some fun online activities such as a colouring-in book to keep the kids entertained, Melbourne Zoom backgrounds and virtual experiences provided by MCB partners.

Media enquiries:
Giselle Lloyd, Melbourne Convention Bureau
T +61 3 9002 2325 / +61 429 553 183 / giselle.lloyd@melbournecb.com.au

Melbourne Convention Bureau Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-delegate-destination-site-launched-helping-planners-promote-their-upcoming-events-301073380.html

SOURCE Melbourne Convention Bureau

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 468.90
3.21 %
Novartis 84.14
2.04 %
Nestle 105.36
1.76 %
Roche Hldg G 333.20
1.20 %
Givaudan 3’338.00
1.15 %
Zurich Insur Gr 341.30
-2.49 %
Swiss Life Hldg 371.60
-2.62 %
CS Group 10.18
-2.63 %
UBS Group 11.07
-2.68 %
Adecco Group 48.67
-3.28 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.06.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
09.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Gold Corp
09.06.20
Vontobel: derimail - «AAA» für Ihr Portfolio?
09.06.20
SMI startet holprig in die neue Woche
08.06.20
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV
08.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08.06.20
Data Anomalies
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.06.20
Schroders: What will the world look like after Covid-19?
05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
05.06.20
Schroders: Vorübergehender Rückschlag für die Energiewende durch Covid-19
mehr
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie im Plus: Nestlé verkauft Buitoni-Geschäft in Nordamerika an Finanzinvestor
Dow Jones beendet Handelstag tiefer, NASDAQ Composite nach Rekordhoch freundlich -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Wieso der US-Dollar zum Franken auf den tiefsten Stand seit März fällt
CS-, UBS-Aktien & Co.: Gewinnmitnahmen belasten die Aktienkurse der Finanzwerte
David Einhorn: So sieht das Portfolio des Hedgefonds-Managers im ersten Quartal 2020 aus
Dufry-Aktie knickt ein: Dufry vereinfacht Organisationsstruktur und verkleinert Geschäftsleitung
Economiesuisse erwartet BIP-Rückgang von 5,4 Prozent
Apple will wohl Intel-Chips bei Macs durch eigene Prozessoren ersetzen - Intel-Aktie schwächer, Apple-Aktie mit neuem Rekord
Analyst: Techriese Apple bald 2 Billionen Dollar wert
Zurich platziert nachrangige Anleihe im Umfang von 750 Millionen Euro

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones beendet Handelstag tiefer, NASDAQ Composite nach Rekordhoch freundlich -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street kam es am Dienstag beim Dow Jones zu Kursverlusten, während die Tech-Werte leicht zulegen konnten. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine Gewinne am Dienstag nicht halten. Der DAX fiel tief in die Verlustzone zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB