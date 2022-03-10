Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’477 3.8%  SPI 14’630 4.2%  Dow 33’286 2.0%  DAX 13’848 7.9%  Euro 1.0255 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’766 7.4%  Gold 1’991 -2.9%  Bitcoin 38’826 7.8%  Dollar 0.9265 0.0%  Öl 112.9 -12.8% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

10.03.2022 01:04:00

New data tracks 26% growth of zero-emission truck and bus model availability globally in midst of economic, supply chain challenges

PASADENA, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Model availability and driving ranges of zero-emission trucks (ZETs) and zero-emission buses (ZEBs) continue to grow globally in the midst of economic and supply chain challenges brought on by COVID. New data shows the number of zero-emission truck and bus models on the market now or in the near future will grow nearly 26% from 2020 until the end of 2022 (from 433 models to 544 models) in key global markets.1 This new data is being unveiled today at an online event by CALSTART's Global Commercial Vehicle Drive to Zero program and campaign (Drive to Zero) and featuring manufacturing innovators, Scania and BYD, as well as global fleet DHL.

Model availability and driving ranges of zero-emission trucks and zero-emission buses continue to grow globally.

"Seeing a healthy increase in model availability during a time of instability and heavily challenged supply chains confirms the commitment from several top manufacturers for zero-emission vehicles," said Dr. Cristiano Façanha, CALSTART's Global Director and lead of Drive to Zero. "We cannot afford to hit the pause button on these vehicles, they are critical to achieving global net-zero by 2050 goals."

"Scania strongly supports accelerating the shift towards sustainable transport. Electrifying heavy commercial transport is key to limiting the worst impacts of climate change in the coming decades," said Peter Forsberg, Head of e-Trucks Solutions for Scania. "Scania now offers a wide range of fully electric vehicles and we are testing fully electric trucks in operations, like heavy and long-distance transport, that were very recently considered out of reach for electrification."

Read the full announcement here.

1 ZETI data is based on announcements on available and announced models from manufacturers as well as public information in trade, general news, and other publications.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-tracks-26-growth-of-zero-emission-truck-and-bus-model-availability-globally-in-midst-of-economic-supply-chain-challenges-301499608.html

SOURCE CALSTART

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Weitere Turbulenzen am Markt erwartet | BX Swiss TV

Die Märkte sind weiterhin sehr volatil und werden dominiert von den Nachrichten rund um die Ereignisse in der Ukraine. Ein Grund dafür ist unter anderem, dass sich die Hoffnungen auf gute Verhandlungsergebnisse zwischen Russland und der Ukraine bisher nicht erfüllt haben. Die Handelswoche startete gestern mit roten Zahlen im SMI und im DAX. Das lag unter anderem am eventuell drohenden Ölembargo, welches im Moment diskutiert wird. Im aktuellen Marktumfeld sind sichere Anlagen sehr gefragt. So entwickelte sich der Goldpreis erstmalig seit Sommer 2020 wieder auf 2000 Dollar. Der Schweizer Franken gilt als sicherer Hafen, und so wurde erstmals seit Aufhebung der Euro Mindestkursgrenze die Parität erreicht. Welche Assetklassen demnächst ebenfalls auf ein historisches Niveau fallen beziehungsweise steigen könnten, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 8. März: Weitere Turbulenzen am Markt erwartet | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09.03.22 Vontobel: Aktiensplits als Renditetreiber?
09.03.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
09.03.22 Exxon zieht die Reißleine – Aktie auf Mehrjahreshoch
09.03.22 SMI vor Erholungsbewegung?
09.03.22 Marktüberblick: Gold im Rallymodus
08.03.22 Marktupdate 8. März: Weitere Turbulenzen am Markt erwartet | BX Swiss TV
04.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’937.09 18.03 MSSMUU
Short 12’249.59 12.05 LSSMQU
Short 12’652.68 8.42 ISSM0U
SMI-Kurs: 11’476.55 09.03.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’631.18 12.18 S1AMIU
Long 10’247.20 8.67 OSSMLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum erholt sich der Euro ein wenig - EUR/CHF über 1,01
Hoffnung auf Annäherung in Ukraine-Krise: Wall Street beendet Handel mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich mit Abschlägen
Russische Zentralbank schränkt Devisenhandel drastisch ein - Bürger erhalten kein ausländisches Bargeld mehr
Darum steigt der Euro deutlich über 1,10 US-Dollar und 1,02 Franken
Neue Herausforderungen durch Ukraine-Krieg: Diese Folgen sieht Nouriel Roubini auf die Weltwirtschaft zukommen
UBS-Chefökonom Donovan: Diese Folgen bringen die Sanktionen gegen Russland mit sich
Geberit-Aktie schliesst schwach: Geberit mit neuem Rekordergebnis
Deutsche Bank-Volkswirt Jim Reid: Massnahmen gegen Russland erreichen erstaunliche Dynamik
Lufthansa-Aktie mit schliesst zweistelligem Kurssprung: Mehrheitseigner von Kühne + Nagel steigt bei Lufthansa ein - Lufthansa Technik will Personal aufstocken
Warren Buffett: Anlegen in Kriegszeiten - so machen es Anleger richtig

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit