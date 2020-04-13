New Data Reveals COVID-19's Impact on Allied Travel Job Demands

LANCASTER, Pa., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AlliedTravelCareers.com, the leading online career platform for travel therapists and allied health providers, is releasing proprietary data on allied healthcare job demands amid the COVID-19 crisis. This data shows the extensive changes that are happening in allied healthcare's travel sector since COVID-19 arrived in the United States.

AlliedTravelCareers.com found that job demand for certain allied healthcare specialties has increased by double and triple digits since the onset of COVID-19. Respiratory technicians have seen the largest demand increase with an increase of 241% in just one month, while job demand for registered respiratory therapists (RRTs) has increased by 139%. This should come as no surprise given that COVID-19 attacks the victim's respiratory system.

"We're seeing the travel rehab market drop to levels not seen since 9-11," said Oliver Feakins, President of AlliedTravelCareers.com's parent company, TrackFive. "Rehab and allied staffing agencies are quickly pivoting to respiratory therapists, which are severely in demand, or they are recruiting nursing positions."

Outside of respiratory techs and RRTs, other allied health professions have seen an increase in job demand too.



Pharmacists – 120% increase

Pharmacy Techs – 54% increase

Dialysis Techs – 38% increase

Lab Techs - 30% increase

Med Techs – 20% increase

X-ray Techs – 11% increase

Psychology Techs – 5% increase

Allied healthcare job boards, like AlliedTravelCareers.com, along with many healthcare staffing companies, are turning their marketing budget to focus on these in-demand specialties in order to meet the healthcare industry's demands.

Prior to March 2020, the most in demand allied healthcare travel jobs in the United States were in high-touch specialties. These specialties include physical therapy (PT), physical therapy assistant (PTA), occupational therapy (OT), certified occupational therapy assistant (COTA), and speech language pathologist (SLP). However, given the nature of this virus, how contagious it is, and the strong need for social distancing, these specialties are seeing a massive drop in demand. AlliedTravelCareers.com found that in one month's time, job demands for SLP have dropped 34% while PT, OT, PTA, and COTA, have dropped by 28%, 18%, 14%, and 3% respectively.

In addition to shifts in job demand, the data also showed a substantial jump in pay rates to healthcare professionals traveling to high crisis areas such as New York, New Jersey, Michigan, and California.

One question remains. How long will these high job demands and lucrative pay packages last?

