New CTPAT security criteria highlight AIT Worldwide Logistics' technology, cargo protection investments

ITASCA, Ill., July 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- The U.S. Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) recently validated that transportation management leader AIT Worldwide Logistics meets the organization's newest membership criteria related to vision and leadership and cybersecurity competency.

"Making sure our capabilities are on par with, or surpass, CTPAT requirements underscores how committed AIT is to protecting not just our customers' cargo, but also their sensitive data, and the integrity of their whole supply chain," said AIT Chief Information Officer, Ray Fennelly. "This annual validation also communicates to our customers that AIT only partners with reputable organizations that meet or exceed industry safety and security standards."

Fennelly noted that a commitment to safety and security at a leadership level—part and parcel with the company's core values—is nothing new to AIT. He also pointed to the company's 2019 addition of Vice President, Global Infrastructure, Mike Tegtmeyer, as a key element to ensuring AIT's systems were operating at CTPAT-approved security levels long before the association's most recent validation period began in March 2020.

"From introducing two-factor authentication across internal and external platforms to rolling out robust company-wide security training and communications, we've made great strides under Mike's leadership," Fennelly said.

Led by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CTPAT works with private businesses across sectors to ensure the strength and safety of global supply chains. In the nearly two decades since the association formed in November 2001, thousands of organizations—including importers, carriers and manufacturers—have volunteered to become members.

Learn more about CTPAT at aitworldwide.com/CTPAT-certification or cbp.gov.

