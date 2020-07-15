15.07.2020 17:04:00

New CTPAT security criteria highlight AIT Worldwide Logistics' technology, cargo protection investments

ITASCA, Illinois, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) recently validated that transportation management leader AIT Worldwide Logistics meets the organization's newest membership criteria related to vision and leadership and cybersecurity competency.

"Making sure our capabilities are on par with, or surpass, CTPAT requirements underscores how committed AIT is to protecting not just our customers' cargo, but also their sensitive data, and the integrity of their whole supply chain," said AIT Chief Information Officer, Ray Fennelly. "This annual validation also communicates to our customers that AIT only partners with reputable organizations that meet or exceed industry safety and security standards."

Fennelly noted that a commitment to safety and security at a leadership level - part and parcel with the company's core values - is nothing new to AIT. He also pointed to the company's 2019 addition of Vice President, Global Infrastructure, Mike Tegtmeyer, as a key element to ensuring AIT's systems were operating at CTPAT-approved security levels long before the association's most recent validation period began in March 2020.

"From introducing two-factor authentication across internal and external platforms to rolling out robust company-wide security training and communications, we've made great strides under Mike's leadership," Fennelly said.

Led by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CTPAT works with private businesses across sectors to ensure the strength and safety of global supply chains. In the nearly two decades since the association formed in November 2001, thousands of organizations - including importers, carriers and manufacturers - have volunteered to become members.

Learn more about CTPAT at aitworldwide.com/CTPAT-certification or cbp.gov.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based transportation management leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, e-commerce, food, government, healthcare, life sciences and retail. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for sea, air and ground freight - on time and on budget. With expert teammates at more than 60 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Sanders
Senior Copywriter
+1 (630) 766-8300
msanders@aitworldwide.com

AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.
Corporate Headquarters
701 N. Rohlwing Road
Itasca, IL 60143

800-669-4AIT (4248)
www.aitworldwide.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1214332/AIT_CTPAT_Renewal.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587945/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.

