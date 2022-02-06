SMI 12’140 -0.8%  SPI 15’372 -0.8%  Dow 35’090 -0.1%  DAX 15’100 -1.8%  Euro 1.0598 0.7%  EStoxx50 4’087 -1.3%  Gold 1’808 0.2%  Bitcoin 37’637 10.3%  Dollar 0.9252 0.5%  Öl 92.6 1.7% 
07.02.2022 00:36:00

New Cryptocurrency, VesTallyToken poised to immediately break $1 Million MarketCap

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The VesTallyToken (VTT) project has turned heads as their patient presale vetting system designed to control botted purchases and promote true community engagement successfully closed the project presale. The VesTallyToken discord community is a buzz as the community is becoming a true think tank for decentralized application development and deployment.  VesTallyToken's unique blockchain voting dapp and sensible tokenomics successfully empowers and encourages the VesTally community.  It's easy to see why blockchain investors searching for deflationary tokens with high utility are focusing on VesTallyToken.  Hopefuls are eagerly watching pancakeswap as the VTT project is planned to launch at February 6th at 8 p.m. CST.

VesTallyToken (VTT) is a deflationary, self-reflecting token designed to become scarcer over time. VTT holders have exclusive weighted voting rights which determine the course of action for proposal strategies and charitable initiatives. Weighted blockchain voting gives holders a voice in the development of VTT. Honest liquidity pool distribution, transparent smart contract functionality, rewarding tokenomics, and token governance make VTT the ideal token to buy, hold, trade, and utilize.

Every buy and sell transaction in VesTally Token is taxed to fund advanced mechanisms like automatic reward distribution, blockchain governance, and balanced liquidity distribution in decentralized exchanges.

With carefully designed tokenomics and blockchain governance, VesTally Token is primed to sustain market fluctuation over the course of time. The Pancakeswap Liquidity Pool is locked by the pinksale.finance contract for one year, ultimately protecting investors. Tokens reserved for development team are also locked by PinkSale and released over time to avoid developer sell off to limit developer impact on token price.

To increase the Token utility, VesTally Token is building an ecosystem around VTT, which includes the already deployed proposal voting system & holding transparency dashboard. Future development includes a niche NFT marketplace, NFT Play-to-Earn games, and token staking pools.

VesTallyToken was founded by a group of technology and blockchain enthusiasts with a guiding principle for honesty and transparency. The VesTally Token contract is publicly viewable and was fully audited by freshcoins.io. The goal for VesTally Token is to reward and empower its holders and it's clear that VesTallyToken is primed for a successful launch. 

Website : https://www.VesTallyToken.com

Discord : https://discord.gg/VesTallyToken 

Telegram : https://t.me/vestally

Twitter : https://twitter.com/VesTallyToken

Facebook : https://facebook.com/OfficialVesTally/

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cryptocurrency-vestallytoken-poised-to-immediately-break-1-million-marketcap-301476213.html

SOURCE VesTally Token

﻿

