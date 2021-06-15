SMI 11’922 0.5%  SPI 15’308 0.4%  Dow 34’316 -0.2%  DAX 15’730 0.4%  Euro 1.0894 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’144 0.3%  Gold 1’858 -0.4%  Bitcoin 36’385 0.0%  Dollar 0.8983 -0.2%  Öl 74.1 1.4% 

15.06.2021

New Crescent Lufkin Chrome Power Tapes are Easier to Carry, Easier to Read

SPARKS, Md., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the ongoing effort to always be improving, Crescent Tools is launching a new collection of Crescent Lufkin Chrome Power Tape Measures. The newly upgraded tape measures feature improved designs that make them easier to carry, easier to read, and easier to use.

Crescent Lufkin Chrome Power Tapes feature improved designs that make them easier to carry, easier to read, and easier to use.

The first thing users will notice is the compact design of the chrome-plated case. These cases have been optimized for comfort and utility and are up to 20% smaller than the competition. The wider blade provides up to 10 feet of reach, while the nylon coating provides abrasive protection. A matte finish on the blade coupled with enlarged print make for vastly improved visibility, while the flatter blade design makes marking measurements easier.

Also, the Crescent Lufkin Chrome Power Tapes have an upgraded lock button design with a reduced path to lock and unlock. This means that the user can more easily go from locked to unlocked, no matter what size hands they have.

The full line of Crescent Lufkin Chrome Power Tapes includes six different products: 12-foot SAE, 16-foot SAE, 25-foot SAE, 35-foot SAE, 5-meter/16-foot Metric/SAE and 8-meter/26-foot Metric/SAE. For more information, visit crescenttool.com.

About Crescent®
Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, and power tool accessories. Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy–duty cutting products, and Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. Visit www.crescenttool.com.  

About Apex Tool Group
Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

Crescent Tools (PRNewsfoto/Crescent Tools)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-crescent-lufkin-chrome-power-tapes-are-easier-to-carry-easier-to-read-301313039.html

SOURCE Crescent Tools

﻿

