New Contactless Card and App Helps Global Travelers Navigate Between Currencies Pre-Registration for FinFX from Axiom Begins January 1st 2020

BUCHAREST, Romania, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pre-registration opens January 1st 2020 for the digitally-driven FinFX contactless MasterCard® and app from Axiom Prepaid Holdings (APH). The prepaid card, which officially launches in January, is expected to simplify the banking experience for global travelers, according to APH executives.

FinFX will be accepted worldwide via iOS and Android app or physical card and can store up to eight currencies, including Euros, British pounds, Australian dollars, Japanese yen, Canadian dollars, Mexican peso, Swiss Franc and Polish ztoy. The FinFX prepaid card will allow users to make payments, track and monitor card spend, earn rewards and readily change currencies. Likewise, cardholders have zero liability for any unauthorized transactions. According to Steven Foster, CEO, APH, the card will also save users up to 95 percent as compared to local banks' foreign exchange rates.

"Everything we do is aimed at simplifying the financial experience for our customers. And there is no group that needs that more than global travelers," said Foster. "Comparing currencies, speed, security, spend tracking and rewards are all top of mind for people going from country to country for work or leisure. We make sure the card experience is smooth and the benefits are big for our users."

FinFX automatically recognizes and uses the local currency and exchange rate for those stored on the card at ATMs or with merchants. Customers can simply tap and pay and the card is accepted at millions of locations across 210 countries and territories. The card can be loaded within the app or via the website; and fraud protection, SMS/email alerts and 24/7 help come standard.

A dedicated FinFX operations center was established this fall in Bucharest, Romania, where client services, tech support and ongoing product development will be managed. That location is the fast-growing company's seventh European location to date.

APH is an international facilitator for issuance of prepaid Visa and Mastercard via partnerships with BIN sponsors, payment processors, fulfillment houses, and call centers. Its founders have more than 60 years of combined banking industry expertise. Foster says they will continue to introduce additional programs and products to serve those who seek access to affordable, seamless and forward-thinking financial solutions.

To pre-register for the FinFX contactless Mastercard, go to finfx.eu. For more information on Axiom Prepaid Holdings, go to axiompph.com or @axiompph on Facebook.

SOURCE Axiom Prepaid Holdings