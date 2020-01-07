New Company Structure Released by Jeff Cook Real Estate

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At a company-wide meeting held in Charleston, SC, Jeff Cook, CEO, announced the new structure to agents and viewers from a live webstream.

"We made the determination to decentralize our program so that the agent is empowered to serve the client even better," said Jeff Cook.

JCRE now has 3 different models for agents to choose from when they decide to team up with the #1 team in South Carolina and the #10 team in the nation. Real estate agents from all levels of expertise will now have the option to choose from becoming an Expansion Partner, a Core Agent, or an Express Agent with JCRE.

As an Expansion Partner with JCRE, agents will have the opportunity to grow and cultivate a team of agents beneath them. This program is a perfect fit for those individuals who can inspire and encourage a group of agents to achieve their goals. With access to the model used at JCRE, Express Agents can create their own team and make a name for themselves in real estate.

For those looking to make their mark in real estate, choose the Core Agent Program. Perfect for agents of all experience levels, the Core Agent program allows you access to JCRE's convenient resources to grow your business.

As an Express Agent, agents will have the independence to go their own path but with the full support of the strong Jeff Cook Real Estate brand.

As a Jeff Cook Real Estate agent, individuals will have the opportunity to become a part of something larger than themselves and create their own legacy in real estate. JCRE is challenging agents of all levels of their career to come into the company under the new structure. JCRE's main priority is to better serve the public and by shifting perspective to focus in on the agent JCRE will be able to make our clients happier than ever before.

Jeff Cook Real Estate focuses on leveraging each other's strengths to provide exceptional service while maximizing each team member's talents. In a company where entrepreneurship and out-of-the-box thinking are the driving factors of our success, we welcome industry leaders who challenge the norms and are looking to take their business to new heights. To learn more about joining Jeff Cook Real Estate visit http://www.JoinJCRE.com.

