New Community Brings Versatile Two-story Homes to Renton

RENTON, Wash., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Washington, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the debut of Canyon Terrace, an exceptional new Renton community boasting versatile floor plans from the $500s.

GRAND OPENING EVENT RichmondAmerican.com/RentonGO

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening of Canyon Terrace, which will take place on Saturday, December 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will enjoy complimentary Panera® lunch and tours of the fully furnished Lowell model home, which showcases exciting features including a covered patio, a luxurious master bath and a finished basement with a rec room and a bedroom.

Canyon Terrace at a glance RichmondAmerican.com/CanyonTerrace

Two-story homes with open layouts from the $500s

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,830 to 3,550 sq. ft.

Finished daylight basements available

Close proximity to SR-167, I-405 and the Tukwila Sounder station

Hundreds of ways to personalize with finishes and fixtures

Complimentary design assistance

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

