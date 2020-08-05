New Combat Mode Path of Glory Arrives in Black Desert Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that Path of Glory, a brand-new combat mode, is now available in BlackDesert Mobile. This tower defense-esque mode will help Adventurers grow all of their characters in their Families. The Field of Valor has also made a welcomed return this week to offer more combat opportunities for those looking for a challenge.

In Path of Glory, Adventurers will be tasked to defend a castle gate against an onslaught of enemies that increase in strength with each wave. Up to six characters from one Family can participate in this mode, and the required Combat Points to enter will be different for each difficulty level. Adventurers can get Emblems as rewards, which will increase Attack and Defense Points of all characters in the Family.

One of Adventurers' favorite modes, Field of Valor, has also returned to Black Desert Mobile. Now featuring the Highlands, a series of new battlefields lets a party of 5 Adventurers take part in 30-minute battles against a wide range of monsters.

As both combat modes have arrived in Black Desert Mobile, Adventurers can take this opportunity to level up their characters and Families faster than before. Visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information about this update.

