05.08.2020 08:00:00

New Combat Mode Path of Glory Arrives in Black Desert Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that Path of Glory, a brand-new combat mode, is now available in BlackDesert Mobile. This tower defense-esque mode will help Adventurers grow all of their characters in their Families. The Field of Valor has also made a welcomed return this week to offer more combat opportunities for those looking for a challenge. 

In Path of Glory, Adventurers will be tasked to defend a castle gate against an onslaught of enemies that increase in strength with each wave. Up to six characters from one Family can participate in this mode, and the required Combat Points to enter will be different for each difficulty level. Adventurers can get Emblems as rewards, which will increase Attack and Defense Points of all characters in the Family. 

One of Adventurers' favorite modes, Field of Valor, has also returned to Black Desert Mobile. Now featuring the Highlands, a series of new battlefields lets a party of 5 Adventurers take part in 30-minute battles against a wide range of monsters. 

As both combat modes have arrived in Black Desert Mobile, Adventurers can take this opportunity to level up their characters and Families faster than before. Visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information about this update. 

About Black Desert 

Black Desert is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. 

About Pearl Abyss 

Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss' games are built on the company's own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia's leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200804/2875581-1

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

