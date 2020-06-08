New collaborators enrich the ASEQ | Studentcare team

MONTREAL, June 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - ASEQ | Studentcare is happy to announce three new additions to its management team:

Dr. Elizabeth Cawley , Canada's leading expert in student mental health, has joined the team as the new Director of National Mental Health Strategy.

, leading expert in student mental health, has joined the team as the new Director of National Mental Health Strategy. Marc-André Ross, former chief of staff of the Minister of Justice of Quebec , will be returning to his position as Director of Public Affairs and Strategy.

, will be returning to his position as Director of Public Affairs and Strategy. Van Nguyen , whose previous experience includes various financial manager positions in a number of non-profit organizations, now holds the position of Assistant Controller as of early 2020.

Dr. Elizabeth Cawley has a PhD in Psychiatry from McGill University, specializing in post-secondary student mental health. She was the Medavie Healthy Campuses Coordinator for the Association of Atlantic Universities (AAU) from 2017-2020, working with 18 post-secondary institutions and four government bodies. In 2018, she was selected to be an expert member on the Technical Committee developing Canada's National Standard for the Psychological Health and Safety of Post-Secondary Students. As an active member of this committee, Dr. Cawley is helping to establish key guidelines for campus mental health. Applying her considerable expertise in the field, she will work with ASEQ | Studentcare to analyze the specific needs of Canadian students in order to build them a comprehensive program of resources and tools.

Marc-André Ross has a bachelor's degree in Criminology from the University of Montreal (UdeM) and is a former president of the Federation of student associations of UdeM (FAÉCUM), the largest student organization in Quebec. He was president of Force Jeunesse, a nonpartisan organization that defends young workers' rights and promotes intergenerational equality in public policy, primarily in Quebec but also increasingly at the federal level. In addition, he was the chief of staff of the Minister of Justice of Quebec and was responsible for all government relations for the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, the largest development capital network in the province. With his significant experience in politics, Ross is a perfect fit for Director of Public Affairs and Strategy at ASEQ | Studentcare.

Van Nguyenhas a bachelor's degree in Accounting Science from the University of Quebec in Montreal. He is a member of the Order of Chartered Professional Accountants of Quebec. In addition to his years of experience at various non-profit organizations, which include the Commission Scolaire de Montréal Foundation, he also worked alongside a team of chartered professional accountants at Levy Pilotte LLP for over five years. ASEQ | Studentcare is honoured to have Van Nguyen bring his extensive experience to its accounting team.

Drawing on the skills and expertise of these new team members, ASEQ | Studentcare will continue to enhance its services to support the health and well-being of students across Canada.

About ASEQ | Studentcare

Founded in 1996 in Montreal, ASEQ | Studentcare is the leading provider of student health-care programs in Canada, administering plans for over 1 million members from over 100 partner student associations and post-secondary institutions. ASEQ | Studentcare and its Founder and CEO, Lev Bukhman, are both registered at l'Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

SOURCE ASEQ