New Class Release: Editorial Arts Academy Launches Freelance Book Editing 101: What You Need To Know To Succeed

MONTPELIER, Vt., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Editorial Arts Academy is launching their first online, self-paced class, Freelance Book Editing 101: What You Need to Know to Succeed. Registration is open now at Freelance Book Editing 101.

Editorial Arts Academy (EAA) is the creation of two seasoned professionals in the editorial and publishing world, Susannah Noel of Noel Editorial and Nancy Marriott of New Paradigm Editing Services.

Editorial Arts Academy is the only training organization to focus exclusively on editing fiction and nonfiction popular books, both traditionally and self-published. Both Nancy and Susannah have served that segment of the book world for over 25 years, each counting NYTimes bestselling authors in their clientele.

In 2017, the authors held a free public talk about how to become a freelance book editor, and the room was packed to capacity. A day-long workshop soon followed and was likewise filled. Widening their reach after testing out their curriculum on the locals, Susannah and Nancy have now taken Editorial Arts Academy to the next level as an online school and community providing training and support to freelance book editors specializing in popular (trade) books.

"The idea was always to put classes online for a national reach, but we wanted to make sure our classes would meet the needs out there," Susannah Noel says. "At every turn, we were amazed at how bibliophiles and grammar aficionados were eager to get started on a flexible, rewarding career editing the kinds of books they love to read."

"When I started my career as a freelance book editor, I was thrown into the deep end and had to sink or swim," says Nancy Marriott. "If I knew then what I know now, I would have had an easier time of it, and I certainly could have made a lot more money. Our class, Freelance Book Editing 101, is aimed at helping aspiring editors find their place in the editing world much quicker than I did."

About Editorial Arts Academy
Established in 2017, Editorial Arts Academy is an online school and community providing training and support to freelance book editors specializing in trade (popular) books. Their goal is to spread the word that freelance editorial work is within reach for anyone dedicated and interested enough, no matter their age, background, or location. They are based in Montpelier, Vermont. For more information, visit: https://editorialartsacademy.com

 

SOURCE Editorial Arts Academy

