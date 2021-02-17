SMI 10’908 -0.3%  SPI 13’625 -0.2%  Dow 31’523 0.2%  DAX 14’065 -0.3%  Euro 1.0805 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’726 -0.2%  Gold 1’795 -1.3%  Bitcoin 43’763 2.6%  Dollar 0.8926 0.3%  Öl 63.5 0.3% 

Die drei Dimensionen eines Trends Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
17.02.2021 04:26:00

New Class Archer and Awakened Form Fletcher Now Available in Black Desert Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that the new Archer class has finally arrived along with his awakened form Fletcher in Black Desert Mobile. To celebrate the arrival of this class, Adventurers can get various special rewards that will help them grow their new characters faster for a limited time. 

New Class Archer and Awakened Form Fletcher Now Available in Black Desert Mobile

Starting today, Adventurers who play the new class can now choose between Archer, which is both the original and Ascended form of this class, or Fletcher, the class's Awakened form. Both are bow wielders but have completely different combat styles. 

The Archer's main weapon is the Crossbow. Attached to his arm for maximum speed and agility, this main weapon makes the Archer faster than any other class in Black Desert Mobile. A divine gauntlet, the Ra'ghon, gives him the power of light, which allows him to fire magical arrows to rain down deadly damage upon his enemies.

The Fletcher, on the other hand, uses the Greatbow as his main weapon, which shoots large, spear-like arrows called Divine Piercers that cast fatal damage to enemies. He can track down enemies from afar with this weapon set, earning him the title of the "Overseer of Battle." 

To celebrate the arrival of the Archer and Fletcher, special login rewards will be available, including a Level 60 Character Generator Coupon, a Tier 5 Panda, and an Abyssal Accessory Selection Chest. These rewards will help Adventurers level up their characters quickly.

Last but not least, all gear and equipment can now be used by Adventurers regardless of their Black Spirit's Awakening level. With this update, everyone can start equipping high-grade gear and weapons to take on more difficult challenges. 

Visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information.

  • New class Archer update video: https://youtu.be/VtgiZNLucWM
  • New class Fletcher update video: https://youtu.be/wnrQOGXt8dY

 

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 14.12
1.22 %
ABB 26.60
1.06 %
CS Group 12.78
0.75 %
Lonza Grp 612.60
0.59 %
CieFinRichemont 89.08
0.23 %
Swiss Re 84.46
-0.59 %
Givaudan 3’601.00
-0.69 %
Geberit 556.60
-0.89 %
Novartis 81.60
-0.97 %
Alcon 65.88
-1.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16.02.21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
16.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter Inc
16.02.21
Vontobel: derimail - Tracker auf den Vontobel Electric Vehicle Basket - jetzt zeichnen
16.02.21
SMI nimmt Jahreshoch ins Visier
16.02.21
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV
12.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds

12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
11.02.21
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
mehr

Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale erklärt heute im BX Swiss Struki ABC den Grundbegriff «Basiswert». Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er den Anlegern, was genau ein Basiswert bei Strukturierten Produkten ist und welche Werte dafür zur Auswahl stehen. Weiter gibt Dominique Böhler einen Einblick in die Besonderheiten und welche Vorteile den Anlegern durch den Handel mit Strukturierten Produkten entstehen.

BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Plant Tesla eine milliardenschwere Absicherung? Kriegskasse könnte Wachstumsaussichten langfristig sichern
Bitcoin steigt erstmals über 50'000 US-Dollar
Palantir-Aktie weit abgeschlagen: Palantir mit roten Zahlen
Santhera plant Kapitalerhöhung und Anleihen-Restrukturierung - Aktie bricht zweistellig ein
Wall Street uneins -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Gewagte Prognose: Ether könnte laut Krypto-Experte bis auf 10'500 Dollar steigen
Straumann verdient 2020 weniger wegen Corona-Pandemie - Aktie springt an
EMA: Johnson & Johnson beantragt Zulassung für Corona-Impfstoff - J&J-Aktie gibt nach
Basilea schreibt 2020 geringeren Verlust - Basilea-Aktie knickt ein
Addex sieht Wirksamkeit von Pipeline-Kandidaten bei Alkoholsucht - Addex-Aktie springt an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneins -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Markt trat am Dienstag auf der Stelle. Der deutsche Leitindex gab am zweiten Handelstag der Woche nach. Der Dow Jones präsentierte sich freundlich. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit