New Chief Executive Officer Joins the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive search to replace retiring Executive Director Carla Howell, the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce announced that they have found a successor: Tallia Hart. Hart was selected due to her extensive experience in nonprofit management, track record of leadership excellence and her passionate dedication to the small business community. She will step into her new role on September 3, 2019. 

Tallia Hart. CEO of the Healdsburg, CA Chamber of Commerce

"I am so honored to be chosen as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce. This is an outstanding opportunity for me to connect my passion for representing business with my love for this spectacular region," said Hart. "I look forward to building on Carla's success as we continue to create an environment where local business can thrive while maintaining the community character that is so important to Healdsburg."

Most recently Hart served as President & CEO with the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce. Prior to her role in San Francisco, Hart held executive leadership roles at both the Irvine and San Rafael Chambers of Commerce. She has a B.S. from Colorado State University. 

Hart has nearly 20 years of experience leading Chambers of Commerce across the Western United States. She, and the Chambers that she represents, have won numerous awards and commendations from the Western Association of Chamber Executives including the William Hammond Award, given annually to recognize excellence in Chamber of Commerce management.  She has also been recognized by the North Bay Business Journal as a "40 under 40" honoree and by the San Francisco Business Times in 2017 as one of the most Influential Woman Leaders in the Bay Area.

"The Board is proud to welcome Tallia and we are thrilled to have found someone with her breadth of experience and passion for forging strong relationships between businesses and the community," said Alan Baker, Chair of the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce Board and winemaker at Cartograph Wines. "Tallia's expertise in attracting and supporting local businesses makes her a great choice for the Healdsburg Chamber, particularly in light of the city's recent focus on economic development. We're excited to have her put her skills to work for us, and I'm confident that her leadership will help the region's diverse business community continue to thrive."

"I am excited for the Chamber and its members with their hiring of Tallia Hart as their new CEO," said Healdsburg City Manager, David Mickaelian. "Based on her experience working in different markets, I think she will be a great fit for the Healdsburg Chamber." 

"I'm extremely excited to begin work with this outstanding organization," added Hart. "Healdsburg is a unique and special community and I'm truly honored to be a part of the next chapter in its amazing history."

The search was completed by Leap Solutions Group, a Santa Rosa-based business management and executive recruiting firm.

Media contact: 
Alan Baker, Board Chair - Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce
(415) 694-1316 or alan@cartographwines.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-chief-executive-officer-joins-the-healdsburg-chamber-of-commerce-300904558.html

SOURCE Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce

