New channels honouring Aretha Franklin, Jimi Hendrix, Miles Davis, and Motown launch on SiriusXM today

To coincide and celebrate Black History Month, limited-engagement channels will both stream and appear on the SiriusXM satellite platform

Additional specialty programming across SiriusXM channels to spotlight Black artists in music

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - SiriusXM announced new limited-engagement channels and specialty programming as a part of SiriusXM Celebrates Black History Month, beginning today, through March 1.

Limited-engagement channels, saluting powerful, pioneering Black artists, Aretha Franklin, Jimi Hendrix, Miles Davis, and recognizing the sounds and artists from legendary record label, Motown, will be available throughout the month of February on the SiriusXM app, internet connected devices and smart speakers in your home. Each of these channels will also be available on a respective satellite channel for a limited time, see details below.

SiriusXM has collaborated with these historic artists and their teams to create unique, hand-crafted radio channels that listeners and fans will find exclusively on SiriusXM.

The Aretha Franklin Channel will pay homage to the 'Queen of Soul' by featuring Aretha's iconic catalog, from her early recordings to biggest hits, which have withstood the test of time. Listeners can also expect to hear music from artists that have been influenced by Aretha. The Aretha Franklin Channel will be available on the SiriusXM app in the Hip-Hop/R&B category. Channel 49 (Soul Town) will become The Aretha Franklin Channel from February 15 at 12:00 pm ET through February 21.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience Channel will immerse listeners into the world of the legendary rock guitarist and singer, who redefined music with his compositions on the electric guitar, with studio and live performances, demos and original programming. The deep influence of Hendrix will be represented on "My Hendrix Experience," a show curated by guest DJs, who will share their love of Hendrix and his music. Additionally, the channel will feature music from artists that influenced Hendrix, as well as those that were influenced by him and that have covered his music. The Jimi Hendrix Experience Channel will be available on the SiriusXM app in the Rock category. Channel 27 (Deep Tracks) will become The Jimi Hendrix Experience Channel from February 8 at 12:00 pm ET through February 14.

Miles Davis Radio will honour one of the most significant and acclaimed figures in the history of jazz music by showcasing music from over 100 of Davis' albums and featuring alumni band members as hosts. These band members include Marcus Miller, Lenny White, John Beasley, Joey DeFrancesco, Vince Wilburn Jr., and others. Miles Davis Radio will be available on the SiriusXM app in the Jazz/Standards category. Channel 67 (Real Jazz) will become Miles Davis Radio from February 22 at 12:00 pm ET through February 28.

The Motown Channel will celebrate the iconic record label envisioned by Berry Gordy, that generated history-making artists, who changed music forever. The channel will feature music from Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Jackson 5 and more. A special virtual event, celebrating the 60th Anniversary of The Supremes, with founding member of The Supremes, Mary Wilson, will also be broadcast on the channel. The Motown Channel will be available on the SiriusXM app in the Hip-Hop/R&B category. Channel 49 (Soul Town) will become The Motown Channel from February 1 at 12:00 pm ET through February 7.

SiriusXM Celebrates Black History Month will extend across an array of music channels throughout the month of February, with specialty programming dedicated to iconic Black artists who have impacted the history of music. See the featured broadcast schedule below. For information on SiriusXM Celebrates Black History Month specialty programming and full broadcast schedule, please visit:siriusxm.ca/blackhistorymonth

Bob Marley's Tuff Gong Radio (ch. 19) will celebrate Bob Marley's birthday on February 6 with a special "All Bob, All Day," format playing only music from the Bob Marley repertoire in between a series of special programs that begin with a new children's show hosted by Ziggy Marley inspired by Ziggy's Grammy-winning Family Time album and the recently-released follow up More Family Time. Additional programming will feature an exclusive "Survivor 76" party mix from DJ GQ, as well as highlights of the annual "Reggae Jam Session" concert, which traditionally closes the annual birthday celebrations at the Marley Museum in Kingston. The highlights line-up includes the late great legends Toots Hibbert and Betty Wright and new performances from Kabaka Pyramid, Papa Michigan, Richie Spice, Tifa, Tanya Stephens, Skip Marley, Jo Mersa Marley, and Agent Sasco. Country star Kenny Chesney will kick off the birthday weekend programming as a guest DJ, playing some of his favourite Bob Marley recordings and sharing how reggae music impacted his life and career, on Friday, February 5 at 7 p.m. ET. Special programming will continue to air on the channel beyond Marley's birthday in honour of Black History Month.

B.B. King's Bluesville Powered by The Blues Foundation (ch. 74) will pay tribute to the founding artists of blues music and the prominent artists who continue to move blues music forward. Hourly vignettes, presented in partnership with The Blues Foundation, will salute legendary Black artists of the blues including, Muddy Waters, Big Mama Thronton, John Lee Hooker, Etta James, Robert Johnson, Koko Taylor, BB King and more. The channel will also feature exclusive live performances at SiriusXM's studios from Buddy Guy, Shemekia Copeland, Keb' Mo', Gaye Adegbalola, Gary Clark Jr., Irma Thomas, Joe Lewis Walker and more.

Heart & Soul (ch. 48) will host Common for "There's a Beautiful Revolution Happening" Town Hall event, to celebrate his latest album, There's a Beautiful Revolution Happening Pt. 1., which is meant to uplift, heal and inspire those that are dealing with racial injustices. The one-hour event will broadcast on February 20 at 4 p.m. ET.

Hip Hop Nation (ch. 44) will spotlight today's most paramount and ground-breaking Black artists impacting music now. All month long, the channel will give credit where credit is due to artists such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj and more, with specially-produced segments.

Kirk Franklin's Praise (ch. 64) will see Franklin in conversation with legendary gospel artists Jonathan McReynolds, Kierra Sheard and more led by both Franklin and our own Isaac Carree, as they discuss the meaning of Black History Month. "Honouring the Legends of Gospel Music on Kirk Franklin's Praise" will air Saturday, February 20 at 9 a.m. ET.

SiriusXM Celebrates Black History Month programming is available to listeners nationwide on SiriusXM radios, the SiriusXM app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen/ to learn more.

