New Cat® 302.7D CR Mini Hydraulic Excavator Now Available at Hawthorne Cat

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hawthorne Cat®, the exclusive Cat® equipment dealer in San Diego, the Hawaiian Islands, and the Pacific Region, announces delivery of the Cat® 302.7D CR Mini Hydraulic Excavator, best known for its performance, productivity, and versatility for even the toughest jobs.

The new 302.7D CR is a true zero tail swing machine, allowing operators to work within confined areas and concentrate on the job at hand without worrying about the back of the machine. The cab's ergonomic control layout, travel pedals, and adjustable wrist rests are designed to minimize operator fatigue and improve productivity.

The 302.7D is equipped with proportional auxiliary hydraulics including adjustable flow control, which is especially useful with work tools such as angling buckets. The mini excavator is also built with a transport weight below 2.7 tons, while an additional counterweight can increase the excavator's lifting capabilities.

"Our Cat 302.7D CR Mini Hydraulic Excavator optimizes performance, improves productivity, and provides exceptional value in a compact design," says Ross Farmer, Corporate Machinery Sales Manager. "Take advantage of this machine's versatility with our wide range of work tool and service options available at Hawthorne Cat."

Contact your Hawthorne Cat Sales Representative at 800.437.4228 for more details.

About Hawthorne Cat

Hawthorne Cat is the authorized dealer for Cat construction and power equipment in San Diego, Hawaii, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa. Hawthorne sells, rents, provides parts and service, training, and emission solutions to various industries including general building construction, landscaping, marine, paving, and power generation. For more on Hawthorne Cat, visit https://www.hawthornecat.com/.

SOURCE Hawthorne Cat