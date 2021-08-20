SMI 12’416 0.1%  SPI 15’918 0.2%  Dow 35’084 0.6%  DAX 15’808 0.3%  Euro 1.0733 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’148 0.6%  Gold 1’782 0.2%  Bitcoin 44’321 3.4%  Dollar 0.9178 -0.1%  Öl 65.2 -2.1% 
20.08.2021 20:29:00

New Breed Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies For Third Consecutive Year

BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Breed, the premier revenue performance management firm for high growth SaaS organizations, today announced that it has earned a place on the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the third consecutive year in which New Breed has made the list, which represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.

New Breed CEO Patrick Biddiscombe.

New Breed, the premier revenue performance management firm for SaaS companies, was again named to the Inc. 5000 list.

"I'm proud of our team for enabling New Breed to continue to stand among the fastest growing companies, and I am especially proud to join a number of our clients on this list," said New Breed CEO Patrick Biddiscombe. "As their revenue performance management partner, we hope to continue to grow and succeed together."

New Breed's integrated product and service offering helps companies worldwide generate demand and acquire customers using technical expertise and data-driven, strategic insights. The company saw a three-year revenue growth of 148% in 2020.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About New Breed
New Breed is the premier revenue performance management firm for the world's fastest-growing companies. The company's approach aligns people, processes and platforms in order to drive success for high-growth companies. As HubSpot's Top North American Partner, New Breed is a recognized leader in leveraging the inbound methodology to foster sustainable and efficient growth. Learn more at www.newbreedrevenue.com.

New Breed Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-breed-named-to-inc-5000-list-of-fastest-growing-companies-for-third-consecutive-year-301359877.html

SOURCE New Breed

﻿

