New Breed Hires Alex Moore As Their Director of Services

WINOOSKI, Vt., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Breed, a premier customer acquisition agency for B2B technology and software companies, announced the hiring of Alex "Al" Moore as their new Director of Services on July 9th, 2019. With over 15 years of B2B and SaaS marketing experience, Moore will bring a multi-disciplinary inbound marketing approach and a passion for digital media to help the New Breed team continuously improve their services and value for clients.

"Bringing on Al, with his industry expertise within the SaaS space, will be invaluable to our company," said Patrick Biddiscombe, CEO at New Breed. "I am excited to welcome Al to the team. His addition will help bring the strategy for our clients to the next level while providing our own employees with a great resource to learn and grow from."

Most recently, Moore served as Director of Brand and Product Marketing at Dealer.com, a Cox Automotive brand. Overseeing brand management, marketing strategy, product marketing and content strategy, he helped guide the brand through acquisitions by Dealertrack ($1B in 2014), and Cox Automotive ($4.2B in 2015).

"The process of integrating marketing, sales and digital content is a critical challenge for brands today. I couldn't be more excited to join the New Breed team in helping make this possible for our clients so that they can win more customers and remain at the forefront of their industries," said Moore.

In his role, he will be overseeing New Breed's services team and ensuring that clients hit their growth goals, scale their organizations and achieve success. He will also be working directly with New Breed's executives to help expand the services team and execute the company's strategic vision.

About New Breed

New Breed is a premier customer acquisition agency dedicated to unifying sales and marketing teams by building predictable, measurable and proven marketing and sales solutions. They are dedicated to aligning people, process and platforms to support the growth of their clients.

As a HubSpot Diamond Tier Partner, New Breed uses the inbound marketing methodology, which has helped their clients and their own company grow. The company's scalable marketing solutions provide greater funnel visibility, sophisticated reporting capabilities and expertise across multiple channels.

