New Boundary Plus Smart™ System Provides Smarter Security for Pets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Fence® Brand, leader in pet containment, introduces the all-new Boundary Plus Smart™ System to help keep pet parents connected to what matters – the security of their pets. Pet owners were top of mind when creating this smart fence, which includes features exclusive to Invisible Fence.

Using the same innovative Boundary Plus® Technology that Invisible Fence is famous for, Boundary Plus Smart is the most advanced system on the market with escape protection, correction-free return and the most room to play providing on average 30% more yard space. The smart fence features a mobile smartphone application for remote monitoring, which alerts owners and their local authorized Invisible Fence dealership with notifications regarding the system. Unlike other electric pet fences, Boundary Plus Smart also has exclusive 10-X Technology, so no other radio signal will interfere with the fence system providing the most reliable performance and protection.

"Invisible Fence strives to offer products and services to help people live better with their pets," said Ed Hoyt, Senior Director of Invisible Fence. "That's why we collaborated with leading animal-behaviorists, veterinarians and our current customers to design Boundary Plus Smart."

The Boundary Plus Smart System is one of Invisible Fence's three outdoor containment products – Wired, Smart and GPS Wireless. This lineup shares benefits of Boundary Plus Technology, offering solutions for different yard sizes and a variety of lifestyles. Paired with avoidance and access solutions, Invisible Fence offers a comprehensive product portfolio for inside and outside the home.

Boundary Plus Smart is now available through local Invisible Fence dealers across the U.S. Call 1-800-578-3647 or visit InvisibleFence.com to schedule a free in-home consultation to get started.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation®-owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 28,803 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-boundary-plus-smart-system-provides-smarter-security-for-pets-301109320.html

SOURCE Invisible Fence® Brand