New Book For Small Business Owners From Sandler Training

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business owners struggle daily with cash flow, creating revenue forecasts, lack of clear vision, lost opportunities, and issues with employees. In the new book from Sandler Training (www.sandler.com), YES, YOU CAN TAKE A DAY OFF: Escape The Nine Traps Of Growing Your Small Business,David A. Hiatt and Susan Hance Sykes show how owners can keep themselves and their businesses on track.

Hiatt and Sykes wrote the book to help other owners recapture their passion, create the lifestyle and legacy that they want from their business, and keep work and home life in balance. They provide an honest look at the realities of running a business, the importance of working on the business rather than just in the business, and the best strategies for communicating in a way that causes customers, employees, vendors, bankers, and others to generate more revenue. There is also critical advice on how to sell more effectively as an entrepreneur.

Business owners are prone to three categories of traps, which left unchecked, lead to burnout: Passion Killers, Communication Killers, and Revenue Killers. The book provides tools and exercises to address each trap.

The first, and arguably the most crippling trap business owners face is not having a personal vision and direction and then connecting it to the company's vision and mission. Once they know how to avoid this trap, they have eliminated the single most common obstacle to success. Great business owners have clarity of vision, purpose, and mission, and they communicate that clarity to others in a way that makes them easy to follow.

Plans need to be created after the owner has a clear vision of where they want the company to go. Once they know where they want to go, they can create the vision and mission of where the company is going and what the company needs to do to get there.

YES, YOU CAN TAKE A DAY OFF will prevent entrepreneurs and sole proprietors from falling prey to the most common small business mistakes, keep them from buying into the belief systems that hold most businesses back, and point them toward behaviors, attitudes, and techniques that spell success.

For more information please visit www.sandler.com/takeadayoff

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-book-for-small-business-owners-from-sandler-training-301354517.html

SOURCE Sandler Training