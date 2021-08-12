SMI 12’436 0.4%  SPI 15’913 0.3%  Dow 35’440 -0.1%  DAX 15’938 0.7%  Euro 1.0837 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’226 0.5%  Gold 1’752 0.1%  Bitcoin 40’622 -3.6%  Dollar 0.9229 0.1%  Öl 71.4 -0.3% 
12.08.2021 18:19:00

New Book For Small Business Owners From Sandler Training

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business owners struggle daily with cash flow, creating revenue forecasts, lack of clear vision, lost opportunities, and issues with employees. In the new book from Sandler Training (www.sandler.com), YES, YOU CAN TAKE A DAY OFF: Escape The Nine Traps Of Growing Your Small Business,David A. Hiatt and Susan Hance Sykes show how owners can keep themselves and their businesses on track.

Sandler Training Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sandler Training)

Hiatt and Sykes wrote the book to help other owners recapture their passion, create the lifestyle and legacy that they want from their business, and keep work and home life in balance. They provide an honest look at the realities of running a business, the importance of working on the business rather than just in the business, and the best strategies for communicating in a way that causes customers, employees, vendors, bankers, and others to generate more revenue. There is also critical advice on how to sell more effectively as an entrepreneur.  

Business owners are prone to three categories of traps, which left unchecked, lead to burnout: Passion Killers, Communication Killers, and Revenue Killers. The book provides tools and exercises to address each trap.

The first, and arguably the most crippling trap business owners face is not having a personal vision and direction and then connecting it to the company's vision and mission. Once they know how to avoid this trap, they have eliminated the single most common obstacle to success. Great business owners have clarity of vision, purpose, and mission, and they communicate that clarity to others in a way that makes them easy to follow.

Plans need to be created after the owner has a clear vision of where they want the company to go. Once they know where they want to go, they can create the vision and mission of where the company is going and what the company needs to do to get there.  

YES, YOU CAN TAKE A DAY OFF will prevent entrepreneurs and sole proprietors from falling prey to the most common small business mistakes, keep them from buying into the belief systems that hold most businesses back, and point them toward behaviors, attitudes, and techniques that spell success.

For more information please visit www.sandler.com/takeadayoff 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-book-for-small-business-owners-from-sandler-training-301354517.html

SOURCE Sandler Training

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

11:30 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
11:19 Vontobel: derimail - Techwerte im Fokus
09:25 DAX: Ausbruch und Pullback
08:31 SMI-Höhenflug hält an
07:55 Moderna-Impfstoff nimmt Hürde in der Schweiz
07:16 Weekly-Hits: Frankreich – Wiederbelebung nach Corona / Nokia – 5G-Profiteur im Aufwind
07:09 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV
10.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Moderna, Novavax
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna- und BionNTech-Aktien fallen nach EMA-Prüfung zweistellig - auch Pfizer schwach
Zurich-Aktie legt zu: Zurich verdient so viel wie vor der Pandemie
Meyer Burger weist Anschuldigungen des "Anlegerschutz-Vereins" zurück - Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert
MicroStrategy-CEO baut Bitcoin-Engagement aus - Vergleich mit frühem Facebook
Stadler Rail-Aktie fester: Stadler Rail hat wohl Aufträge über 163 Millionen Euro an der Angel
Schweiz: Immobilienpreise steigen weiter
Hacker erbeuten Kryptowährungen im Wert von über 600 Millionen Dollar
Erhöhte Immobilienpreise: Sogar die Superreichen raten von Immobilienkauf ab
US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- SMI schliesst nach neuem Rekord im Plus -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel - neues Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
Tesla-Konkurrent NIO übertrifft Erwartungen - NIO-Aktie verliert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit