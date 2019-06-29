29.06.2019 08:00:00

New book discusses media manipulation, social engineering and mind-control tactics

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Timothy Wade Corder, "there is a war being fought for our collective worldview and the weaponry that is being employed against us is the manipulation of our minds." For him, the stakes are high and the attacks and casualties are real. Wanting readers to know how to fight back — for freedom, for liberty and for the way of life that all Americans cherish, Corder wrote his new book, "War for Your Worldview: What Every American Needs to Know in the Age of Fake News, Social Engineering, and Mind-Controlling Propaganda" (published by Archway Publishing).

The book is a nonfictional political treatise that focuses on how social engineering and mind control are being used to steer the nations of the world into a single world government. It presents academic research to unmask those responsible for what Corder has found to be insidious, century-long plot by the elite cabal to undermine the founding principles of the United States of America. The book also describes what average citizens can do to resist their efforts to "destroy our civilization."

"In this book, you will learn how divisive rhetoric and emotionally charged propaganda are presenting direct threats to our civil liberties, and how blatant attacks on patriotism, Christianity, and the U.S. Constitution are erasing our national identity," Corder says. "You will also discover how deadly drugs, mass immigration and socialist policies are all being promoted to weaken us as a nation — to destroy our people by bringing chaos and disorder to our lives and our communities and you won't get these explosive truths from the mainstream media, or anywhere else."

The publication of "War for Your Worldview: What Every American Needs to Know in the Age of Fake News, Social Engineering, and Mind-Controlling Propaganda" reminds readers that the war is real and that it is being waged through the manipulation of their minds. However, they can conquer evil with the power of knowledge, common sense and by remaining true to their founding principles. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/War-Your-Worldview-Engineering-Mind-Controlling/dp/1480876925.

"War for Your Worldview"
By Timothy Wade Corder
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 228 pages | ISBN 9781480876910
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 228 pages | ISBN 9781480876927
E-Book | 228 pages | ISBN 9781480876934
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author
Timothy Wade Corder is a writer, researcher and activist and he is the creator and administrator of the popular Facebook blog "A Daily Dose of Conservatism." He is the author of the 2017 book "For the Love of Trump: The Historic 2016 Presidential Election from the Perspective of a Social Media Warrior." Although a native of Virginia who was born and raised on the farmland that was once George Washington's boyhood home, he graduated from San Diego State University in 1998. He has resided in Southern California for most of his adult life.

 

