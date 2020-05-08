|
08.05.2020 20:50:00
New Balluff SuperSeal Connectors Simplify Builds and Reduce Wiring for Mobile Equipment
FLORENCE, Ky., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A series of Balluff sensors now come pre-installed with the AMP SuperSeal 1.5 mm automotive connector. Designed for outdoor use and waterproof applications, they are most often used for on-board construction, agriculture and specialty vehicles.
The AMP SuperSeal 1.5 series connector simplifies builds and can reduce wiring for mobile equipment or heavy machinery builders. They are industry proven to connect sensors to custom vehicle wire harness assemblies, like those used in the agricultural, construction and municipal vehicle markets. With IP67 watertight push connectors, they reliably connect sensors to the electronic control unit to provide feedback on applications like outrigger position, boom home position and rotational slewing position.
This connector is currently available pre-installed on five Balluff sensors:
- BES046M – M12 NPN Standard Inductive Proximity Sensor
- BES046N - M18 NPN Standard Inductive Proximity Sensor
- BES05R6 – M18 PNP Standard Inductive Proximity Sensor
- BHS0095 – M12 PNP Pressure-Rated Cylinder Position Sensor
- BMF00CN – 7mm Tubular Magnetic Field Sensor
These 3-pin connectors feature a fast push connection and a locking clip to easily and reliably customize the pigtail to your vehicle. Additional sensors can be customized by Balluff to include the AMP SuperSeal 1.5 connector to meet your vehicle design requirements.
Key features:
- IP67 watertight, outdoor reliable
- Fast push connections with locking clip
- 3 pin connector
Learn more at: http://www.balluff.com
About Balluff Inc.
Balluff Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany. Balluff is a leading supplier of networked IO-Link control system architectures that unlock the potential of the IIoT and Industry 4.0. Balluff offers a wide range of intelligent IO-Link and industrial Ethernet sensors in a variety of technologies including inductive, photoelectric, capacitive, and magnetic as well as magnetostrictive linear position sensors, magnetic tape linear encoders, industrial RFID systems, and industrial vision systems. Balluff provides cost-saving, process-enhancing solutions to machine builders and manufacturers to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences. Industries served include: automotive, packaging, food processing, beverages, tire, primary metals, conventional and alternative energy, semiconductor, plastics, and fluid power.
SOURCE Balluff, Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street höher -- SMI verabschiedet sich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Markt waren am letzten Handelstag der Woche moderate Gewinne zu beobachten. In Deutschland ging es für den DAX etwas deutlicher aufwärts. Die Wall Street kann am Freitag Aufschläge verbuchen. In Asien standen die Börsenampeln ebenfalls auf Grün.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}