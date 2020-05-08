New Balluff SuperSeal Connectors Simplify Builds and Reduce Wiring for Mobile Equipment

FLORENCE, Ky., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A series of Balluff sensors now come pre-installed with the AMP SuperSeal 1.5 mm automotive connector. Designed for outdoor use and waterproof applications, they are most often used for on-board construction, agriculture and specialty vehicles.

The AMP SuperSeal 1.5 series connector simplifies builds and can reduce wiring for mobile equipment or heavy machinery builders. They are industry proven to connect sensors to custom vehicle wire harness assemblies, like those used in the agricultural, construction and municipal vehicle markets. With IP67 watertight push connectors, they reliably connect sensors to the electronic control unit to provide feedback on applications like outrigger position, boom home position and rotational slewing position.

This connector is currently available pre-installed on five Balluff sensors:



BES046M – M12 NPN Standard Inductive Proximity Sensor

BES046N - M18 NPN Standard Inductive Proximity Sensor

BES05R6 – M18 PNP Standard Inductive Proximity Sensor

BHS0095 – M12 PNP Pressure-Rated Cylinder Position Sensor

BMF00CN – 7mm Tubular Magnetic Field Sensor

These 3-pin connectors feature a fast push connection and a locking clip to easily and reliably customize the pigtail to your vehicle. Additional sensors can be customized by Balluff to include the AMP SuperSeal 1.5 connector to meet your vehicle design requirements.

Key features:



IP67 watertight, outdoor reliable

Fast push connections with locking clip

3 pin connector

About Balluff Inc.

Balluff Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany. Balluff is a leading supplier of networked IO-Link control system architectures that unlock the potential of the IIoT and Industry 4.0. Balluff offers a wide range of intelligent IO-Link and industrial Ethernet sensors in a variety of technologies including inductive, photoelectric, capacitive, and magnetic as well as magnetostrictive linear position sensors, magnetic tape linear encoders, industrial RFID systems, and industrial vision systems. Balluff provides cost-saving, process-enhancing solutions to machine builders and manufacturers to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences. Industries served include: automotive, packaging, food processing, beverages, tire, primary metals, conventional and alternative energy, semiconductor, plastics, and fluid power.



