22.05.2020 21:10:00

New Balluff Pressure Sensors with Display Offer Configurable Output

FLORENCE, Ky., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balluff's new pressure sensors with integrated displays provide a programming function, a visual display of the current pressure, and a diagnostics window into the sensor. Its configurable functionality allows you to select an analog, digital, or IO-Link output. This is especially important for machines with high utilization.

Useful in many industries, including metalworking, metallurgy, mobility, energy, and packaging, food and beverage among others, their primary applications are:

  • Pressure measurement at a hydraulic power unit
  • Level measurement in a storage tank

This new generation of pressure sensors comes standard with IP67 protection, and even offers the option of IP69K. With its built-in condition monitoring, the new pressure sensors also provide pressure peaks, internal temperature and operating hours. All these features help deliver high machine uptime.

Key features:

  • Flexible application with configurable outputs: analog, digital and IO-Link
  • Highest IP rating in the market: IP67, optional IP69K
  • Broad temperature range: -40…+125 °C
  • Additional diagnostic functions: Supplies information on run hours, pressure peak counter and internal temperature trend
  • One system: from the sensor to networking and connectivity in a single source

Learn more at: http://www.balluff.com

About Balluff Inc.
Balluff Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany. Balluff is a leading supplier of networked IO-Link control system architectures that unlock the potential of the IIoT and Industry 4.0. Balluff offers a wide range of intelligent IO-Link and industrial Ethernet sensors in a variety of technologies including inductive, photoelectric, capacitive, and magnetic as well as magnetostrictive linear position sensors, magnetic tape linear encoders, industrial RFID systems, and industrial vision systems. Balluff provides cost-saving, process-enhancing solutions to machine builders and manufacturers to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences. Industries served include: automotive, packaging, food processing, beverages, tire, primary metals, conventional and alternative energy, semiconductor, plastics, and fluid power.

 

SOURCE Balluff, Inc.

