17.08.2020 18:46:00

New Auto-Tune® Subscription Brings Professional Quality Vocal Production Tools to the Masses

Auto-Tune Unlimited now available for $24.99 per month with unlimited upgrades.

SANTA CRUZ, California, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antares Audio Technologies, inventors of Auto-Tune® and a global leader in pitch correction and vocal effects, introduces Auto-Tune Unlimited, a first-of-its-kind, professional vocal production suite available exclusively through subscription.

The flagship subscription offering makes Antares' entire suite of professional vocal production tools more accessible to content creators of all skill levels. Widely regarded as the most essential tool for producing flawless vocals, Auto-Tune has helped musicians, producers, and sound designers express their best voice for over 20 years.

Beyond Auto-Tune, the suite includes automatic harmony generation, microphone modeling, and other professional-grade effects, plus unlimited free upgrades and access to select new plug-ins from Antares.

"With the release of Auto-Tune Unlimited, we've made a complete set of our best vocal production tools available through an affordable monthly subscription. If you work with audio for music, games, podcasts, or post-production, Auto-Tune Unlimited delivers the professional tools you need." ~ Steve Berkley, CEO, Antares Audio Technologies

Auto-Tune Unlimited retails for $24.99/mo USD with a minimum 2-month commitment or as an annual pre-paid subscription for $249.90/yr USD.

The Auto-Tune Unlimited subscription includes the following plug-ins:

  • Auto-Tune Pro – The most advanced and fully-featured edition of Auto-Tune
  • Auto-Tune Artist – The power of Auto-Tune optimized for use on live performances, both onstage and in the studio
  • Auto-Tune EFX+ – Combines the essential features of Auto-Tune with an Auto-EFX multi-effects rack and melodic pattern generator
  • Auto-Tune Access – Essential Auto-Tune features in an ultra-light CPU footprint
  • Auto-Key – Speeds up your Auto-Tune workflow with automatic key and scale detection
  • Aspire – Aspiration Noise Processor
  • Articulator – Digital Talkbox
  • Choir – Vocal Multiplier
  • Duo – Vocal Doubler
  • Harmony Engine – Automatic Harmony Generator
  • Mic Mod – Microphone Modeler
  • Mutator – Extreme Voice Designer
  • Punch – Vocal Impact Enhancer
  • Sybil – Variable Frequency De-Esser
  • Throat – Physical Modeling Voice Designer
  • Warm – Vintage Tube Saturator

Auto-Tune Unlimited also includes the following benefits:

  • Unlimited upgrades for included plug-ins
  • Free access to select future plug-ins from Antares
  • VIP customer support
  • Educational and training resources

For those who want to sample all that Auto-Tune Unlimited has to offer, a free 14-day trial is available. Learn more here.

About Antares Audio Technologies
Antares Audio Technologies (Auto-Tune) is the leading developer and music-industry standard for pitch correction and vocal processing. For over 20 years, Auto-Tune® has transformed the studios, stages, and devices for artists, engineers, and producers across genres. In addition to Auto-Tune, Antares offers a powerful vocal production suite that includes key and scale detection, microphone/vocal modeling, harmonizers, and other vocal effects available through perpetual license or subscription. Auto-Tune plug-ins are compatible with all leading DAWs and audio interfaces. Learn more at www.autotune.com.

Contact: Zeynep Yasar
Senior Publicist: rock paper scissors, inc.
marketing@antarestech.com 
Release Date: 8/17/20 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KK5qPxqGYu8
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1228701/Auto_Tune_Unlimited.jpg

SOURCE Antares Audio Technology (Auto-Tune)

