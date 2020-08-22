New Audio Program: "Leadership in an Age of Wolves"- Available NOW at Listenable.io

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska, Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott F. Paradis proudly presents his newest audio program: "Leadership in an Age of Wolves."

"Leadership in an Age of Wolves" explains why America's fundamental challenge is overcoming a failure in leadership – at all levels in the public and private spheres. The coronavirus is not the problem – we are.

This leadership-focused educational and inspirational audio program, comprised of eight segments for a total of fifty-two (52) minutes, highlights the essential choice every individual faces:



Blend-in and follow the crowd (the most popular choice)

Lead (an extremely challenging but ultimately rewarding choice)

Compete to dominate for myself (the choice, which if made by too many tears a society down)

Through an engaging parable "Leadership in an Age of Wolves" demonstrates what happens when wolves rule and defines what genuine leadership really means.

The Listenable.io platform is a growing audio-education resource offering a wide variety of insightful and uplifting instructive programs for people of all interests. Listenable.io allows FREE access to the platform for seven days.

SOURCE Scott F. Paradis